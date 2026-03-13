- within Consumer Protection topic(s)
- in China
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
??????,?????????????????????
2026???????,??????????????????????????????,?????????????????????,?????
??70%?????????????????????????????????,?????????????????????
??????,??" ??"???
?????????,????????????????????,???????????????????????,????????"?"?
???????????????????????????????,?????????????????????,???????????????????????
??,????????"???"??????,?????????????;?????,???????????????????:?????????,????????
????" ??"???????
??????????:???????????,???????????????????????"????,????"?????,?????????
???????????,???????,????????????????????,????????????????:??????????,????????????????
?????????——??????????????;?????????????????????????????????"??"??,???????????????
??????,?? ????
???????????????????,??????????????????????????,??"????"???,????????????????
???????????:???????????????????????????????????????,????"????"??????,??????????,????????????
???????????????????????,??????"??????"?????????,???????????
??????,?????
????????????????????????????,?????????????75%????????????12??????????
????????????,????????:????????????????????????????????????????,??????????????????
?????????????????,???????????????????????????????,???????,????????
??????,?" ???"?" ???"
?90%???????AI?????,??????????????????,???AI??????,??????????????:
- ???????
- ????
- ?????????
- ??????
????????????????,?AI???????????????????????????????,?????????"AI??"???
2026??????????,???????????????????,????????????,????????,???"????"???,?????????????
??,?????????????????????
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]