Thailand Again Reduces Property Sale And Mortgage Registration Fees

On April 8, 2025, Thailand passed a resolution to reduce the government fees for registering the sale and mortgage of immovable property. These reductions are outlined in two notifications issued by the Ministry of Interior and published in the Government Gazette on April 22, 2025.

The measures are part of the government's ongoing efforts to support the real estate sector and promote property ownership. The reduced fees apply to sale and mortgage registrations for certain types of properties—detached houses, semidetached houses, row houses, commercial buildings, accompanying land, and condominium units—with a sale price, official assessed value, or mortgage amount not exceeding THB 7 million. The reduced fees apply only when the buyer is an individual with Thai nationality.

The reduced rates for registration fees are as follows:

Sale: 0.01% of the officially assessed value (reduced from the normal rate of 2%)

Mortgage: 0.01% of the mortgage amount (reduced from the normal rate of 1%) when registered at the same time as the sale of the property.

These reduced rates are in effect from April 22, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

