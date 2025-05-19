Guide To International Fraud & Asset Tracing In The Cayman Islands 2025

This country-specific guide to international fraud and asset tracing in the Cayman Islands focuses on the latest legal information on fraud claims, disclosure of assets, shareholders' claims against fraudulent directors, overseas parties in fraud claims, rules for claiming punitive or exemplary damages and laws to protect banking secrecy.

The guide to International Fraud & Asset Tracing in the Cayman Islands covers the following topics:

Fraud Claims Procedures and Trials Corporate Entities, Ultimate Beneficial Owners and Shareholders Overseas Parties in Fraud Claims Enforcement Privileges Special Rules and Laws Trends and Developments

1. Fraud Claims

1.1 General Characteristics of Fraud Claims

Fraud claims under Cayman Islands law are governed by principles of equity and common law. They generally involve the need to prove deliberate or reckless deception and loss sustained as a result. Civil fraud claims can be framed in various ways and are not confined to a single cause of action.

False Statements

The making of a false statement can give rise to a claim in the tort of deceit when a false representation has been made knowingly (ie, without belief in its truth) or recklessly (as to whether or not it is true), with the intent that the other party will rely on that false representation. The party making the false representation will be liable for loss and damage caused to the other party in reliance on that false representation.

Claims based on misrepresentations that induce a contract can also be brought under the Contracts Act (1996 Revision) without the need to prove fraud, with the added advantage that the burden of proof is reversed in that party who made the representation must prove that they had reasonable grounds to believe that the facts represented were true.

Conspiracy

As fraud often involves people acting together either wrongfully or to achieve wrongful ends, a conspiracy claim may arise that gives rise to liability. Conspiracy is an economic tort. There are two different types of conspiracy: unlawful means conspiracy and lawful means conspiracy. These are addressed in 1.3 Claims Against Parties Who Assist or Facilitate Fraudulent Acts.

Misappropriation/Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Claims for breach of fiduciary duty are common in commercial fraud cases. Someone who is entrusted with looking after another person's property and with authority to make discretionary decisions on that person's behalf owes fiduciary duties in respect of that property. In 1998, the relationship was described by the English Court of Appeal in Bristol and West Building Society v Mothew as follows: "A fiduciary is someone who has undertaken to act for or on behalf of another in a particular matter in circumstances which give rise to a relationship of trust and confidence. The distinguishing obligation of a fiduciary is the obligation of loyalty... A fiduciary must act in good faith; he must not make a profit out of his trust; he must not place himself in a position where his duty and his interest may conflict; he may not act for his own benefit or the benefit of a third person without the informed consent of his principal". The Cayman court agreed with this formulation in Renova Resources Private Equity Ltd v Gilbertson [2009] CILR 268.

Typical relationships in which a fiduciary duty is owed include a trustee (to the beneficiary), a company director (to the company), an attorney (to the client), a partner (to the other partner(s)) and an accountant (to the client). Fiduciary duties may also be owed by one joint venturer to another where one joint venturer has control of the assets of the joint venture.

Unjust Enrichment

A claim in unjust enrichment arises where a defendant has been enriched at the expense of the claimant in circumstances where the enrichment was unjust, and where no defences arise. "Enrichment" entails receipt of something of value, such as money, shares or the discharge of an obligation. "At the expense of the claimant" means suffering a loss – namely, that the claimant has given up something of value. Factors that are recognised as unjust include mistake, failure of consideration, duress, and undue influence. Failure of consideration is not consideration in the contractual sense, but essentially the failure of a promise to do something in return. The remedy is restitution. Failure of consideration is not consideration in the contractual sense, but essentially the failure of a promise to do something in return. The remedy is restitution.

Fraudulent Disposition

Fraudulent dispositions of property can be set aside under the Fraudulent Dispositions Act, whereby a disposition of property made with intent to defraud and at an undervalue is voidable at the instance of a party to whom an obligation is owed who was thereby prejudiced. The burden is on the transferee to prove that they did not act in bad faith in order to defend such a claim. These claims do not require an insolvency and are not part of the insolvency legislation (unlike in England and Wales, where the equivalent (although differently worded) provision is at Section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986).

In the insolvency context, dispositions of a company's property made at an undervalue with intent to defraud creditors are voidable at the instance of the official liquidator of the company under Section 146 of the Companies Act. The official liquidator has the burden of establishing an intent to defraud. These claims may be brought within six years of the disposition.

Criminal Law

Fraud is a common-law criminal offence under Cayman Islands law. The main elements of the common law offence of fraud are acting dishonestly with an intent to gain or cause loss or to expose another to a risk of loss.

Under Section 235(1) of the Penal Code, dishonestly appropriating property belonging to another with the intention of permanently depriving the other of it amounts to theft. Other offences relevant in fraud cases include false accounting, forgery, securities fraud and money laundering.

The courts have the power to order payment of compensation.

1.2 Causes of Action After Receipt of a Bribe



The causes of action available to a principal whose agent has been bribed arise under general principles and not under specific bribery legislation (which is applicable in respect of bribery of public officers). Those causes of action give rise to the following:

a claim in the tort of bribery for the value of the bribe and, if the loss exceeds the value of the bribe, a claim for compensation for the consequential loss suffered by the principal as

a result of the bribe;

a claim for damages in fraud;

a claim for recovery of the bribe in restitution or unjust enrichment;

a claim in constructive trust; or

a claim for breach of fiduciary duty (as was found by the English court in Suppipat v Narongdej [2023] 7 WLUK 487).

1.3 Claims Against Parties Who Assist or Facilitate Fraudulent Acts



Claims can be made against parties who assist or facilitate fraudulent acts in various ways, primarily conspiracy, knowing assistance, knowing receipt, and unjust enrichment.

Conspiracy

A civil claim in conspiracy enables a claimant to bring claims against a number of defendants who may not have committed any underlying wrongful act, and the claim can bring in parties who have become involved (although they might not be the main wrongdoer). A conspiracy involves two or more parties combining or agreeing to take concerted action that results in damage being caused to the victim of the conspiracy. As noted in 1.1 General Characteristics of Fraud Claims, there are two types of conspiracy (unlawful means conspiracy and lawful means conspiracy); however, in the context of commercial fraud, unlawful means conspiracy is the more common.

Unlawful Means Conspiracy

This involves two or more parties combining or agreeing with the intent of injuring another party, taking concerted action using unlawful means (carrying out unlawful acts), resulting in damage actually being caused to that party. As the name suggests, the use of unlawful means is an essential ingredient. Both crimes and civil wrongs can constitute unlawful means. Although what amounts to unlawful means is case-specific, examples of unlawful means include:

inducing or procuring a breach of contract;

transactions at an undervalue; preferences;

transactions defrauding creditors; and contempt of court.

Although intent to injure the victim of the conspiracy is required, it is not necessary for this to be the sole or predominant intention.

Lawful Means Conspiracy

This involves two or more parties agreeing or combining to do lawful acts with the sole or predominant intent of injuring the victim, resulting in damage being suffered by the victim. The tort of lawful means conspiracy can make two parties liable for an act that would not have given rise to liability if it had only been carried out by one party. One of the difficulties is proving sole or predominant intent to injure; a common defence is for the defendant to claim that they were pursuing their own self-interest.

Dishonest Assistance

Liability for dishonest assistance involves liability on the part of a non-fiduciary for being an accessory to breach of trust by a fiduciary. The elements are:

a breach of trust or fiduciary duty;

the defendant procuring, inducing or assisting in the breach; and

the defendant acting dishonestly in so doing.

The accessory must have not acted as an honest person would, in the circumstances, have acted. In applying this test, it is assumed that an honest person would not participate in a transaction if they know that it involved a misapplication of trust assets (Royal Brunei Airlines Sdn Bh v Tan [1995] 2 AC 378).

Knowing Receipt

Liability for knowing receipt involves a party receiving assets in breach of trust in circumstances where it would be unconscionable for that party to retain those assets. Liability for knowing receipt requires a disposal of assets in breach of a trust or custodial fiduciary duty, the beneficial receipt by the defendant of assets that are traceable as representing the claimant's assets, and the defendant's knowledge that the assets received are traceable to a breach of fiduciary duty (El Ajou v Dollar Land Holdings PLC (No 1) [1994] 2 All ER 685).

In a case involving a company that went into liquidation in the Cayman Islands (Saad Investments Company Limited), the UK Supreme Court has held that a claim for knowing receipt will fail where the claimant's proprietary equitable interest has been extinguished or overridden by the time of the defendant's knowing receipt of the property in question (Byers v Saudi National Bank [2023] UKSC 51). A claim in knowing receipt is a personal claim, not a proprietary claim.

1.4 Limitation Periods



For most claims by victims of fraud, the limitation period is six years from the date on which the cause of action accrues, which is usually the date when the damage was suffered. Where the defendant has deliberately concealed any fact relevant to the right of the victim of the fraud to bring a claim, the six-year period does not begin to run until the claimant has discovered, or could with reasonable diligence have discovered, the fraud, concealment or mistake.

There is no limitation period for a claim by a beneficiary under a trust in respect of a trustee's fraud or a trustee's conversion of property.

1.5 Proprietary Claims Against Property



A claimant may assert an equitable proprietary claim in respect of any property that they were induced by fraud to transfer, as well as in respect of property representing the converted proceeds of the initially-transferred property (which is identified by the process of tracing). Such a claim may be asserted against the fraudulent party to whom the claimant's property was transferred. Such a claim may also be asserted against any person who subsequently receives the property (or its traceable proceeds) either:

with notice of the fraud at the time of receipt; or

for no consideration (ie, as a volunteer).

However, a proprietary claim will not be available against a party that acquires the property or its traceable proceeds as a purchaser in good faith without notice of the fraud at the time of receipt – such receipt will extinguish the proprietary claim, unless the property is re-acquired by a previous recipient of the property against whom a proprietary claim would have been available. Subsequent acquisition of notice or receipt by an otherwise good-faith purchaser cannot "revive" a proprietary claim against them.

Funds that have been mixed with other funds may be the subject of an equitable proprietary claim – although the rules used to identify traceable proceeds from such mixed funds may vary from case to case (including first-in/first-out, rolling charge, and pari passu distribution bases). However, if property has non-fungible properties that allow it (by adducing appropriate evidence) to be identified with certainty from what would otherwise appear to be a "mixture", such rules may have no application. This may be the case, for example, for certain types of crypto-assets.

1.6 Rules of Pre-Action Conduct



There are no pre-action protocols applicable to fraud claims. Often fraud claims are preceded by an application for a freezing injunction sought without notice to the other party in circumstances where giving such notice would have given that party the opportunity to dissipate assets that would render any order nugatory. However, in the absence of such an application, the overriding object requires parties to help the court to deal with cases in a just, expeditious and economic way and thus pre-action correspondence would be expected. The court has the power to penalise a party for failing to do so in costs.

1.7 Prevention of Defendants Dissipating or Secreting Assets



A victim of fraud can, in appropriate circumstances, obtain a freezing injunction from the Cayman Islands courts to restrain a defendant from disposing of or dealing with assets. This remedy ‒ one of the "nuclear weapons" of civil litigation ‒ provides an effective mechanism for the preservation of assets throughout the duration of the order until judgment can be obtained or enforced.

It is necessary to show a good arguable case that:

the defendant has assets within or (in the case of a worldwide freezing order) outside the Cayman Islands (although the court will generally exercise greater caution in granting relief in respect of assets overseas unless there is a clear connection with the Cayman Islands);

a real risk of dissipation of assets that would otherwise be available to meet any judgment that the claimant might obtain; and

it is just and convenient for the court to make the order.

Where the claimant asserts a proprietary claim to the assets sought to be frozen, there is no requirement to show a risk of dissipation.

A freezing injunction can be sought in support of foreign proceedings where there are no substantive proceedings in the Cayman Islands (Section 11A of the Grand Court Act, the equivalent power to that provided for in England and Wales by Section 25 of the Civil Jurisdiction and Judgments Act). The Cayman Islands court can also grant a worldwide freezing order. A freezing order operates in personam, but binds third parties, such as banks, who are given notice of the order.

Court fees are on a sliding scale where a claim for a debt or a liquidated sum is made, up to a maximum of KYD15,000 (USD18,000), but where the freezing injunction is sought in respect of foreign proceedings and no substantive claim is made in the Cayman Islands, the fee would be KYD5,000 (USD6,000).

Sanctions for non-compliance include contempt proceedings leading to a possible fine, sequestration of assets, or imprisonment, as well as the appointment of a receiver to police the freezing injunction.

The claimant is also required to give a cross-undertaking in damages. As applications for freezing injunctions are almost always made without notice, the claimant is under a duty of full and frank disclosure or fair presentation, whereby the claimant must disclose all matters that are material to the court in deciding whether to grant the injunction and, if so, on what terms.

An order (a Chabra order) can be made against third parties where they hold assets that are beneficially owned by the main defendant.

The Cayman Islands courts also have the jurisdiction to grant a "notification injunction" as an alternative to a freezing injunction. Where a freezing injunction is intrusive to the extent that it is not just and convenient to grant one, a notification injunction may still be available, provided the grounds for a freezing injunction are established. Once a notification order is made, if the defendant wishes to dispose of an asset, they must first notify the claimant so as to give the claimant the opportunity to seek an order preventing the notified disposition (Arcelormittal USA LLC v Essar Steel Limited and others – 2 July 2019).

2. Procedures and Trials

2.1 Disclosure of Defendants' Assets



Ancillary to the granting of a freezing injunction, an order is made for the defendant to disclose their assets so as to:

ensure that the freezing injunction is effective in preserving assets;

facilitate the policing of the freezing injunction by identifying the nature and extent of the respondent's interest in assets; and

allow the claimant to take further steps to prevent asset dissipation (Perry v Lopag Trust and others – FSB 205 of 2017).

The order will normally specify that this includes assets that are not in the defendant's own name, jointly owned assets, and assets from which the defendant benefits.

This is part of the freezing injunction for which a cross-undertaking in damages is required.

2.2 Preserving Evidence

The Cayman Islands courts have jurisdiction to make a search (Anton Piller) order (the other "nuclear weapon" in civil litigation). Search orders are a form of injunction that requires a respondent to allow the applicant's solicitors to enter the respondent's premises and search for and remove all items covered by the order. The purpose of a search order is usually to preserve evidence or property that is (or may be) the subject of an action or as to which a question arises in an action. These are very intrusive orders and the applicant must show:

an extremely strong prima facie case;

very serious actual or potential harm to the claimant;

clear evidence of potentially incriminating evidence in the respondent's possession; and

real prospect of destruction of such evidence.

2.3 Obtaining Disclosure of Documents and Evidence From Third Parties



Norwich Pharmacal Orders

Disclosure of documents and evidence to identify a proper defendant or obtain information to plead a claim may be obtained from third parties by way of a Norwich Pharmacal Order (NPO). The requirements for an NPO are that:

a wrong must have been committed, or it is arguable that a wrong has been committed, by an ultimate wrongdoer;

Norwich Pharmacal relief is necessary to enable a claimant to commence proceedings against the wrongdoer; and

the third party has been "mixed up" in the wrongdoing.

Bankers Trust Orders

Furthermore, Bankers Trust Orders can be sought against third parties who may possess information on or evidence of financial activities that may aid in the identification, recovery or preservation of property. To obtain such relief, an applicant will need to demonstrate that there are:

good grounds to argue that the property about which information is sought belonged to the applicant; and

real prospects that the information sought will lead to the recovery or preservation of the property.

The interests of the applicant and the detriment to the respondents must be balanced in making such an order, which should be directed at identifying the whereabouts of the property.

Restrictions as to Use

In the cases of both Norwich Pharmacal and Bankers Trust relief, applicants will be subject to express and implied undertakings to use the information or evidence for the purposes for which the leave was granted and not to use such information or evidence for any ulterior or collateral purpose. Applicants will be normally required by the court to provide express undertakings as to the use of any documents or information obtained (in addition to undertakings as to costs of compliance and cross-undertakings in damages).

2.4 Procedural Orders



As noted in 2.3 Obtaining Disclosure of Documents and Evidence From Third Parties, applications for freezing injunctions, search orders and NPOs/Bankers Trust Orders can be made without notice. In those circumstances, the applicant is under a duty of full and frank disclosure (as described in 2.3 Obtaining Disclosure of Documents and Evidence From Third Parties).

2.5 Criminal Redress



In the Cayman Islands, victims of fraud increasingly pursue dual-track approaches, seeking redress through both criminal and civil processes. The Financial Crime Investigation Unit of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service handles fraud investigations, with prosecution conducted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions under relevant legislation including the Penal Code (2014 Revision) and the Proceeds of Crime Act (2025 Revision).

The court has the discretion to stay civil proceedings when criminal matters are ongoing.

The benefits of pursuing criminal redress potentially include:

compensation orders under Section 33 of the Penal Code;

access to confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act; and

lower effort required by the victim (as prosecution is conducted by the State).

However, victims have limited control over criminal proceedings, with decisions on prosecution and case management resting with authorities. Fraud victims who have the funds to do so often prioritise civil remedies.

2.6 Judgment Without Trial



Judgment in default can be awarded where a defendant does not participate in the proceedings, by not filing an acknowledgement of service or a defence within the prescribed time. Summary judgment can be awarded, without the need for a full trial, where the defendant has no defence to the claim or to the relevant part of the claim, in that the defendant has not shown a fair or reasonable probability that they have a real, or bona fide, defence (Merren v Cayman National Bank [2008] CILR 428).

2.7 Rules for Pleading Fraud



As a matter of professional conduct, an attorney must not make any allegation of fraud or dishonesty unless they have clear instructions to do so and have satisfied themselves that there is reasonably credible material supporting a prima facie case (Rule 8.04 of the Code of Conduct for Cayman Islands Attorneys-at-Law).

2.8 Claims Against "Unknown" Fraudsters



The Cayman Islands courts have recognised that it is permissible for claimants to issue proceedings, and for courts to award injunctive relief, against defendants identified other than by name ("persons unknown") (Ernst & Young Ltd v Department of Immigration, and v Tibbetts and Persons Unknown [2015] 1 CILR 151). Pleadings against such "persons unknown" must be made with sufficient particularity that any person to whom any court order (against "persons unknown") is shown should be able to know whether or not it is descriptive of (and therefore directed to) that person.

Due to the difficulties relating to service of documents to "persons unknown", claimants will generally need to apply for:

dispensation of personal service; and

authorisation of alternative or substituted service by means that could reasonably be expected to notify the persons likely to be affected by the terms of any order.

The Cayman Islands courts have broad powers and wide discretion to provide for substituted service (see 4.2 Service of Proceedings out of the Jurisdiction). Examples of such methods from more recent English authorities (which will have persuasive effect in the Cayman Islands) in the crypto-fraud context are likely to be illustrative for similar cases in the Cayman Islands. In 2022, in the case of D'Aloia v Persons Unknown [2022] EWHC 1723 (Ch), the English High Court authorised service on unknown crypto-fraudsters in the form of non-fungible tokens via Airdrop into the digital wallets into which the claimant had been fraudulently induced into transferring their crypto-assets.

2.9 Compelling Witnesses to Give Evidence



The Cayman Islands courts have the power to issue subpoenas to compel witnesses to give oral evidence in legal proceedings.

Further, where a person (whether or not a party to the proceedings) swears an affidavit in the litigation, the court has the power to order that person to attend the court for cross-examination in respect of their affidavit evidence. In fraud proceedings, it can be important to cross-examine a defendant on their asset disclosure affidavit ‒ for example, where it is incomplete or inaccurate, as part of the policing of the freezing injunction. However, the court does not have power to compel a witness who is not within the Cayman Islands to attend for cross-examination (In The Matter of a Company [2025] CIGC (FSB) 13).

The Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil or Commercial Matters has been extended to the Cayman Islands by the UK. In respect of witnesses who are outside the Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands courts will grant letters of request for information and testimony, and likewise will receive letters of request and make orders for a witness in the Cayman Islands to be examined in relation to proceedings in another convention state.

3. Corporate Entities, Ultimate Beneficial Owners and Shareholders

3.1 Imposing Liability for Fraud on to a Corporate Entity

In the Cayman Islands, the attribution of an individual's knowledge to a corporate entity follows English common law principles ‒ primarily, the "identification doctrine" articulated in Meridian Global Funds Management Asia Ltd v Securities Commission (1995) 2 AC 500 and Bilta (UK) Ltd v Nazir (2015) UKSC 23.

Under this approach, a corporate entity can be liable for fraud when:

the fraudulent acts or knowledge are attributable to individuals who represent the company's "directing mind and will" – typically, directors, senior officers, or those with authority to bind the company;

the individual was acting within the scope of their authority; and

the acts were performed in the course of corporate business.

The Cayman Islands courts have confirmed this approach (Primeo Fund (in Official Liquidation) v Bank of Bermuda (Cayman) Ltd and HSBC Securities Services (Luxembourg) SA [2017] 2 CILR 334). An important limitation applies through the "fraud on the company" exception recognised in In re Hampshire Land Co [1896] 2 Ch 743. Where a director or officer perpetrates fraud against the company itself, their knowledge is not attributed to the company.

For financial services companies operating in the Cayman Islands, the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations (2025 Revision) impose additional requirements designed to prevent fraud, with potential corporate liability for regulatory breaches even without direct board knowledge, if proper systems were not established.

3.2 Claims Against Ultimate Beneficial Owners



Direct claims against ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) are possible in Cayman Islands courts by piercing or lifting the corporate veil in limited circumstances. Cayman Islands courts have confirmed in Algosaibi v Saad [2018] 3 CILR 1 that they will take the same approach as in Prest v Petrodel Resources in the UK Supreme Court ‒ namely, where the corporate structure is a mere "façade" concealing true facts, the company is being used as a device to evade legal obligations or frustrate legal remedies, and there is evidence of impropriety beyond the fact that the company was used for wrongdoing.

The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal noted in Walkers v Arnage Holdings Ltd [2021] 1 CILR 347 that a decision to lift the corporate veil is one that involves an intense scrutiny of the facts and that the exceptional circumstances that permit disregard of the separate legal personality of a corporation are highly sensitive to the facts of the particular case.

Alternative ways of seeking remedies against UBOs include claims on the basis that:

the UBO acted as a shadow director of the company ‒ ie, was a person whose directions or instructions the directors of the company were accustomed to acting in accordance with (Section 89 of the Companies Act);

the UBO was involved in an unlawful means conspiracy;

the UBO was liable in knowing receipt or dishonest assistance or for restitution (as described in 1.3 Claims Against Parties Who Assist or Facilitate Fraudulent Acts).

3.3 Shareholders' Claims Against Fraudulent Directors

The Cayman Islands allows shareholders to bring derivative claims on behalf of companies against fraudulent directors, subject to obtaining permission from the court to continue the claim once a defendant has given notice of intention to defend.

The Cayman Islands court confirmed in Renova Resources Private Equity Ltd v Gilbertson (see 1.1 General Characteristics of Fraud Claims) that shareholders may bring claims under the "fraud on the minority" exception to the rule in Foss v Harbottle. The court in Renova agreed with the principle stated in Gower's Modern Company Law that where such an action is allowed, the shareholder is not really suing on their own behalf nor on behalf of the members generally, but on behalf of the company itself.

For shareholders pursuing such claims, the Cayman Islands court may order interim relief, including injunctions restraining directors' actions or appointing receivers over company assets pending resolution.

4. Overseas Parties in Fraud Claims

4.1 Joining Overseas Parties to Fraud Claims As a leading international financial centre, fraud proceedings in the Cayman Islands almost invariably involve seeking relief against parties from other jurisdictions, and the ability to join overseas parties is a long-established and vital part of Cayman Islands law and practice. The Cayman Islands courts may grant leave to serve proceedings on parties outside the Cayman Islands where the court is satisfied that:

there is a serious issue to be tried against the relevant defendants;

there is a good arguable case that the claim falls within at least one of the jurisdictional gateways set out in Order 11, rule 1 of the Grand Court Rules; and

the Cayman Islands is clearly or distinctly the appropriate forum where the case can be tried in the interests of all parties and for the ends of justice and the court ought to exercise its discretion to permit service of the proceedings out of the jurisdiction (see, for example, the helpful summary of these principles in MYF Maximus Limited v DNB Bank ASA and others – 3 June 2024). The jurisdictional gateways typically relevant to fraud cases include: a claim for an injunction ordering the defendant to do or not to do acts within the Cayman Islands;

a claim to which the defendant is a necessary or proper party where another party has been or will be served within or outside the Cayman Islands; and

a claim for tort, fraud or breach of duty where the damage was sustained or resulted from an act committed in the Cayman Islands. The defendant against whom leave to serve out of the jurisdiction has been granted can challenge the granting of leave and may challenge the jurisdiction of the Cayman Islands courts on the grounds of forum non conveniens ‒ namely, that the Cayman Islands is an inappropriate forum. 4.2 Service of Proceedings out of the Jurisdiction The application is made supported by an affidavit setting out (among other things) the grounds of the application and the belief that the claimant has a good cause of action. The affidavit should also explain why the case is a proper one for service out of the jurisdiction. The application is usually made without notice to the defendants, and accordingly the applicant is under a duty of full and frank disclosure and fair presentation.

As service can be difficult, slow and cumbersome to serve in some jurisdictions, an order can be sought for substituted service where it is impracticable for any reason for personal service to be effected. Substituted service is service by other means ‒ for example, by service on a lawyer or agent, by post, or by electronic means (see 2.8 Claims Against "Unknown" Fraudsters relating to service in the crypto context). However, the steps to effect service must not be contrary to the law of the country in which they are to be taken. Delay of itself is unlikely to be a sufficient reason for an order for substituted service. However, significant delay coupled with prejudice to the efficient progress of the litigation can be incompatible with the due administration and hence satisfy the impracticality test (Maples FS Limited v B&B Protector Services, PJSC National Bank Trust and PJSC Oktritie Financial Corporation [2022] 2 CILR 59). 5. Enforcement 5.1 Methods of Enforcement If a defendant fails to comply with an order or judgment, then enforcement steps can be taken by the claimant. In fraud cases, methods of enforcement include the following. A charging order – this is an order where a charge is created over the debtor's property, leading to a right to realise the charged property. A charging order over company shares is particularly effective in the Cayman Islands.

Appointment of a receiver ‒ the court may appoint a receiver over a debtor's assets by way of equitable execution where it appears to the court just and convenient to do so.

A post-judgment freezing order ‒ a freezing order can be made after judgment, preventing the defendant from dissipating assets pending enforcement.

Contempt proceedings ‒ depending on the nature of the order, contempt proceedings may be commenced against the defendant, which may result in the defendant being imprisoned, fined and/or having their assets sequestrated.

A garnishee order ‒ this is an order requiring a party who owes money to the defendant to pay it to the claimant instead.

Winding-up or bankruptcy proceedings ‒ proceedings can be issued to wind up a corporate debtor or for the bankruptcy of an individual debtor. 5.2 Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Foreign judgments are (save in the case of Australian judgments) enforced by way of common-law enforcement. This involves issuing proceedings in the Cayman Islands based on the foreign judgment. The foreign judgment must be final and conclusive. A foreign judgment that is subject to appeal in the foreign country may still be final and conclusive. Traditionally, a foreign judgment could only be enforced if it was for a debt as described in 5.1 Methods of Enforcement; however, this area of law changed significantly following the case of Bandone v Sol Properties [2008] CILR 301, where the Cayman Islands court enforced a foreign court's order for specific performance of a contract for the transfer of shares by ordering rectification of the company's Register of Members. The court case confirmed that the direct enforcement of foreign judgments should no longer be confined to those for a debt or specific sum of money; non-money judgments may now be recognised and enforced by way of equitable remedies. A defendant may seek to challenge the authority of or basis for the foreign judgment on the following limited grounds: the foreign judgment was obtained by fraud, either on the part of the court or the opposing party;

the foreign court was not competent to pronounce the judgment, because it lacked jurisdiction over the person against whom it was pronounced;

the foreign judgment was obtained in proceedings contrary to natural justice or where the defendant's rights were grossly violated;

the foreign judgment is of a type that cannot be enforced in the Cayman Islands (eg, a tax or other similar charge or a fine or other penalty); or

it would be contrary to public policy to recognise or enforce the foreign judgment ‒ for example, where the foreign law is repugnant to Cayman Islands law. Once service is effected, the defendant is required to file an acknowledgement of service and a defence within the prescribed time limits. In enforcement cases, the defence will generally be limited to the defences set out above. In the absence of filing such an acknowledgement of service or defence, the claimant may apply for default judgment. If the defendant does file a defence, the claimant may nevertheless apply for summary judgment on the grounds that the defence raised is spurious and that there is no real triable defence to the action. It would be very unusual for the matter to go to full trial in the absence of exceptional circumstances, as the merits of the underlying case will generally not be re-examined by the Cayman Islands court.

6. Privileges

6.1 Invoking the Privilege Against Self-Incrimination

Privilege against self-incrimination is a statutory right in the Cayman Islands (Section of the 55 Evidence Act) where answering a question or producing a document would tend to expose that person to a criminal offence. Thus, a defendant to a civil fraud claim may invoke the privilege against self-incrimination but only to that extent. Exposure to civil liability would not give rise to that right.

6.2 Undermining the Privilege Over Communications Exempt From Discovery or Disclosure

Legal professional privilege in the Cayman Islands comprises two types of privilege:

legal advice privilege – covering confidential communications between lawyers and clients for the purpose of giving or receiving legal advice; and

litigation privilege ‒ covering communications created for the dominant purpose of litigation.

Both of these are subject to the "fraud exception" or "iniquity exception", which prevents their application where communications are made in furtherance of fraud or other criminal purposes.

Practically, challenging privilege on fraud grounds typically involves an application for disclosure, with the court often conducting an in camera review of documents to determine if the exception applies. The threshold is high, requiring more than mere allegations, but once established, all related communications lose protection.

7. Special Rules and Laws

7.1 Rules for Claiming Punitive or Exemplary Damages

Damages in Cayman Islands law are compensatory ‒ namely, to compensate the claimant for the losses they have suffered, rather than to punish the defendant. Punitive or exemplary damages are rarely awarded in the Cayman Islands and the amounts awarded have been relatively limited.

7.2 Laws to Protect "Banking Secrecy"

The Cayman Islands maintains a robust but evolving framework of financial confidentiality laws, balancing privacy protection with transparency requirements for legitimate investigations. The primary legislation governing banking secrecy is the Confidential Information Disclosure Act 2016 (CIDA).

Under the CIDA, the disclosure of confidential information without consent is prohibited, with criminal penalties for violations. However, the CIDA contains significant exceptions that facilitate evidence gathering in fraud claims, including that the court may order disclosure of confidential banking information when relevant to proceedings, and explicitly permission for disclosure pursuant to statutory provisions, including the Mutual Legal Assistance (United States of America) Act and the Proceeds of Crime Act.

7.3 Crypto-Assets

The Cayman Islands courts are well practised at granting orders in respect of crypto-assets. Although the question as to whether crypto-assets amount to property has not yet been decided by the Cayman Islands courts, decisions of the English courts that crypto-assets may be treated as property are likely to be persuasive ‒ see, for example, AA v Persons Unknown [2020] 4 WLR 35 and D'Aloia v Persons Unknown [2025] 1 WLR 821 (in which the English High Court accepted that Bitcoin and USD Tether, respectively, constituted property in English law).

The Cayman Islands courts grant NPOs in crypto-fraud claims ‒ for example, against crypto-exchanges that are subject to Cayman Islands jurisdiction ‒ to identify the owners of wallet addresses, to identify assets, and to provide KYC information, and also grant freezing injunctions.

8. Trends and Developments

8.1 Fraud Risks in the Cayman Digital Assets Hub

The Cayman Islands is an important jurisdiction for digital assets, both in terms of digital asset businesses ‒ combining its traditional strengths in financial services with a progressive approach to blockchain and cryptocurrency innovation ‒ and in terms of the availability of remedies in the Cayman Islands courts to assist and protect victims of fraud. The Cayman Islands hosts a growing network of virtual asset service providers (VASPs), cryptocurrency funds, and blockchain enterprises attracted by the territory's tax neutrality, legal stability, and evolving regulatory framework.

This rapid expansion carries with it an increase in fraud risks unique to digital assets. The borderless nature of blockchain technology, the pseudonymity of transactions, and the technical complexity of these assets all create novel challenges for fraud prevention and asset recovery. Sophisticated attack vectors ‒ from exchange hacks to decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol exploits ‒ demand equally sophisticated legal responses.

8.2 Regulatory Framework: the VASP Act

The regulatory landscape for digital assets in the Cayman Islands continues to evolve, with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) playing an increasingly active role in supervising virtual asset businesses. As the primary regulator for fintech companies operating in the jurisdiction, CIMA has developed specialised expertise through its VASP and Fintech Innovation Unit, which works closely with the Financial Reporting Authority and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) Financial Crimes Unit to monitor compliance and investigate potential fraud.

The Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act (the "VASP Act"), last updated as the 2024 Revision, represents the cornerstone of the Cayman Islands' digital asset regulatory architecture. Enacted in May 2020 and progressively implemented and updated since then, the VASP Act established a comprehensive registration and licensing regime for businesses providing virtual asset services in or from within the Cayman Islands.

The VASP Act provides a broad definition of virtual assets as "a digital representation of value that can be digitally traded or transferred and can be used for payment or investment purposes" (Section 2), but excludes digital representations of fiat currencies. This definition is consistent with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) definition while providing sufficient flexibility to capture evolving asset classes.

the regulatory framework divides VASPs into different categories, requiring:

registration for basic virtual asset services (Section 6);

licensing for virtual asset exchanges (Section 7);

licensing for virtual asset custody services (Section 8); and

sandbox licences for innovative business models (Sections 17‒21).

Implementation progress

CIMA began accepting VASP registration applications in October 2020, with the first wave of registrations completed by mid-2021. As of the final quarter of 2024, 18 entities have secured VASP registration under the VASP Act ‒ although the licensing regime for exchanges and custodians has seen more measured uptake as businesses adapt to the comprehensive requirements.

The implementation has followed a phased approach, with CIMA issuing (among other things) detailed guidance and consultations on AML practices specific to virtual assets (the "AML Guidance Notes for VASPs (2021)"), virtual asset custody standards (February 2022), regulatory policy for the registration or licensing of VASPs (May 2024), and rules for virtual asset custodians and virtual asset trading platforms (December 2024). The full range of regulatory measures can, at the time of writing (March 2025), be found on CIMA's website . These guidance documents have proven valuable in translating the principles-based legislation into practical compliance frameworks.

8.3 General Obligations for VASPs

Registered VASPs must comply with significant ongoing obligations, including:

extensive AML obligations aligned with FATF recommendations;

strict data protection and cybersecurity requirements;

filing of annual accounts with CIMA;

ensuring senior officers and beneficial owners meet "fit and proper" standards;

obtaining prior CIMA approval for senior officer appointments;

securing CIMA approval before any issuance of virtual assets; and

obtaining CIMA approval for any shareholding changes above 10%.

These requirements reflect the jurisdiction's commitment to maintaining high regulatory standards while still providing a framework that supports legitimate innovation in the digital asset space.

Enforcement Mechanisms

The VASP Act invests CIMA with robust investigative and enforcement powers. These include authority to conduct on-site inspections (Section24(1)(c)) and to request information and documents (Section9(4)(b)).

The enforcement regime is bolstered by criminal penalties for operating without appropriate registration, with potential fines of more than KYD100,000 (USD80,000) and imprisonment for the most serious violations (Section 35). This dual administrative and criminal enforcement approach creates significant deterrence against non-compliance.

CIMA has established a specialised VASP and Fintech Innovation Unit, with technical expertise in blockchain forensics and virtual asset monitoring. The VASP and Fintech Innovation Unit works closely with the Financial Reporting Authority (FRA) and the RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit to investigate suspected fraud involving digital assets.

8.4 Cryptocurrency Fraud: Typologies and Potential Responses

Cryptocurrency frauds fall into several categories:

Investment frauds ‒ illegitimate initial coin offerings (ICOs) and token sales use vehicles to create a veneer of legitimacy but often the vehicles are not in fact based in the country they purport to be in.

Exchange vulnerabilities ‒ these include hacks, insider theft, and mismanagement of customer assets by virtual asset exchanges. However, the risk of this is obviously greatest in markets that are less regulated than the Cayman Islands.

Market manipulation ‒ this includes pump-and-dump schemes, wash trading, and other market manipulation tactics involving cryptocurrencies. The absence of mature market surveillance mechanisms in many jurisdictions makes detection challenging. However, in the Cayman Islands, CIMA's guidelines attempt to address these risks.

Ransomware and proceeds laundering ‒ criminal organisations use corporate structures to receive and layer cryptocurrency obtained through ransomware attacks and other cybercrime. This risk merely reflects the long-standing potential for sophisticated operations to attempt to obscure ownership trails. Cryptocurrency transactions potentially make this easier, owing to their pseudonymous nature. Again, as a well-regulated jurisdiction, the Cayman Islands is a less attractive target than other locations.

Detection Methods

The Cayman Islands has developed several approaches to detect cryptocurrency fraud, as follows.

Suspicious activity reporting ‒ the FRA has extensive suspicious activity reporting requirements. In January 2025, the Cayman Islands revised the Proceeds of Crime Act to introduce a new AML regime. Now, following a suspicious activity report (SAR), prior consent from the FRA to deal with the property is required to obtain a statutory defence against committing a money laundering offence.

Blockchain analytics integration ‒ CIMA has integrated commercial blockchain analytics tools to enhance its understanding of VASPs' risk profiles, monitor transaction history, and stay updated on any current news. This integration is aimed at analysing the activities of VASPs, irrespective of their trade names, transaction volumes, regulated status, and global operations across several jurisdictions.

Market surveillance requirements ‒ VASP-licensed exchanges must implement market surveillance systems to detect potentially manipulative or deceptive trading practices, with suspicious patterns reported to CIMA under its market integrity rules.

International intelligence sharing ‒ the Cayman Islands authorities participate in virtual asset-focused information sharing through the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), enabling early warning of emerging fraud typologies affecting multiple jurisdictions.

8.5 Recovery Remedies in the Cayman Islands Courts

Asset recovery in cryptocurrency fraud cases presents the usual challenges. However, the Cayman Islands courts are well-equipped to handle these, as follows.

Freezing Injunctions



The extreme price volatility of cryptocurrencies introduces urgency in freezing assets before value diminishes, requiring courts to process emergency applications expeditiously. The Cayman Islands Grand Court has considerable experience with granting freezing orders on an ex parte basis (ie, without notice to the alleged wrongdoer).

Recovery Against Unidentified Wrongdoers



The pseudonymous nature of transactions involving cryptocurrencies means that in cases of cryptocurrency fraud, relief must often be sought against perpetrators whose identities are unknown at the commencement of a claim. The Cayman Islands courts (like their English counterparts) allow for claims to be brought against such "persons unknown" and are granted broad powers to order service of legal proceedings and documents against such persons. These powers may allow for what might otherwise be considered unconventional methods of service (such as airdrops into electronic wallets) against unknown fraudsters.

Norwich Pharmacal Orders



Norwich Pharmacal Orders (NPOs) establishing who controls private keys ‒ and thus the assets ‒ often require technical expertise beyond traditional asset tracing. The Cayman Islands courts have extensive experience in:

granting NPOs, which compel a third party ‒ innocently mixed up in wrongdoing ‒ to disclose information in order to identify or enable legal action against the wrongdoer; and

accepting expert evidence from forensic financial specialists.

Effecting Recovery



Even after a successful judgment, technical recovery may require either co-operation from the defendant or sophisticated technical measures to access private keys or multi-signature wallets. The enforcement of judgments against digital assets can therefore be procedurally challenging, but the Cayman Islands courts have a range of remedies available, including against exchanges.

8.6 Smart Contracts and DeFi Platforms: Jurisdictional Questions

Smart contracts likely constitute valid contracts under Cayman Islands law if they satisfy contract formation requirements ‒ namely, offer, acceptance, consideration, intention to create legal relations, and certainty of terms. However, unique questions arise regarding:

identification of contracting parties in pseudonymous or anonymous DeFi interactions;

determination of contractual intent when interacting with autonomous code;

application of mistake and frustration doctrines to immutable executed transactions; and

remedies for coding errors versus deliberate exploitations of protocol vulnerabilities.

Jurisdictional Nexus for DeFi Protocols



Establishing Cayman Islands jurisdiction over DeFi protocols presents challenges. Many DeFi projects utilise Cayman Islands foundation companies or limited companies in their governance structures while operating protocols that exist solely as code deployed on global blockchains. Such a jurisdictional analysis would be highly fact-specific and likely require an examination of:

the location of the entity that deployed the smart contract code;

where governance decisions affecting the protocol are made;

the jurisdiction in which affected users are located; and

whether any centralised components of the system exist in identifiable locations.

Liability for Protocol Exploits

One particularly interesting issue concerns liability for the exploits of DeFi protocols controlled by Cayman Islands entities. When a protocol vulnerability leads to loss of user funds, complex legal questions emerge regarding:

whether protocol exploits constitute theft/fraud or merely opportunistic use of permitted code functionality;

the extent to which developers, governance token holders, or foundation directors bear responsibility for security vulnerabilities;

the extent to which protocol governance decisions can trigger fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law; and

the application of restitutionary remedies such as unjust enrichment to blockchain-based assets.

The Cayman courts have yet to rule on these questions. However, principles of equity and unjust enrichment are likely to be highly relevant in due course.

8.7 Cross-border Co-operation

The Cayman Islands' cross-border co-operation in digital asset fraud cases operates through the following key mechanisms.

Mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) ‒ the Cayman‒US MLAT is potentially particularly valuable in digital asset investigations, given the concentration of major exchanges and blockchain companies under US jurisdiction. The treaty enables evidence sharing, witness testimony, and potential asset freezing in cross-border investigations.

Tax information exchange agreements (TIEAs) ‒ the Cayman Islands has established TIEAs with 36 jurisdictions as of 2024; 29 of these TIEAs are in force. These agreements increasingly include provisions for sharing information relevant to cryptocurrency-related tax fraud investigations.

Freezing orders ‒ the Cayman Islands courts can grant freezing orders in support of proceedings elsewhere to protect assets within the Cayman Islands or controlled by parties which are subject to the jurisdiction of the Cayman Islands courts.

Enforcement of foreign judgments ‒ the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments related to digital assets in the Cayman Islands follow established common law enforcement, with adaptations for the digital context.

Challenges in decentralised contexts ‒ enforcement becomes more complex when assets exist on decentralised protocols without clear controlling entities, such as decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs). The Cayman Islands courts are likely to be pragmatic in such scenarios, focusing on identifiable actors with control over protocol governance or access keys. This will obviously be highly fact-specific to different DAOs.

8.8 Conclusion

The Cayman Islands has positioned itself as a jurisdiction adapting proactively to the fraud challenges presented by digital assets. Through the implementation of the VASP Act, development of specialised regulatory expertise, and the ability to obtain swift and effective relief in the Cayman Islands courts to assist victims of fraud, the jurisdiction offers increasingly robust mechanisms for both preventing and addressing digital asset fraud.

For professionals advising clients operating in the digital asset space, the following key takeaways emerge:

regulatory compliance is increasingly non-negotiable, with the VASP registration regime now fully operational and enforcement actions against non-compliant entities accelerating;

technical due diligence remains essential, particularly for institutional investors engaging with cryptocurrency exchanges, custodians, and DeFi protocols with Cayman Islands connections;

asset recovery options are expanding, with the Cayman Islands courts demonstrating willingness to grant remedies that account for the technical realities of blockchain-based assets;

cross-border co-ordination is critical for effective recovery, requiring co-ordinated legal strategies across all relevant jurisdictions where assets may flow; and

documentation of digital asset transactions, governance decisions, and security measures is increasingly important for establishing claims if fraud occurs.

As digital assets continue to evolve, the Cayman Islands legal framework will undoubtedly continue to adapt in response to new technologies, fraud typologies, and recovery challenges. The jurisdiction's traditional strengths ‒ judicial independence, legal innovation, and a commitment to regulatory excellence ‒ show that it is well-positioned as a well-regulated jurisdiction for legitimate digital asset activities while providing effective responses to fraud.

