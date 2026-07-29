The Interplay Between Supervision Applications And Winding Up On The Just And Equitable Ground: Re Atlas Capital Markets LLC

SUPERVISION ORDERS UNDER S.131(B) OF THE ACT

Once a Cayman Islands company is put into voluntary liquidation, its voluntary liquidator(s) or any shareholder or creditor may apply to the Grand Court for the liquidation to be continued under the court’s supervision,1 on the grounds provided by s.131(b) of the Companies Act, namely that such supervision “will facilitate a more effective, economic or expeditious liquidation of the company in the interests of the contributories and creditors”.

Since the decision of the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal (CICA) in Re Asia Private Credit Fund Ltd [2020] 1 CILR 134, it has been well-established that, if the Court finds that one or more of those jurisdictional requirements of s.131(b) is satisfied, it then lacks any residual discretion to refuse a supervision order under that section. However, the question for the Court in Atlas was whether this was so even if the company was already the subject of a J&E petition when its voluntary liquidation commenced, which had not previously been decided by the Cayman courts.

THE MATERIAL FACTS OF THE ATLAS CASE

In Atlas, the company had been established by two individuals as an investment vehicle, in which one held 60% of the shares and the other held the remaining 40%. Their relationship eventually soured, resulting in the minority shareholder being excluded from management and having his shares compulsorily redeemed, and ultimately presenting a J&E petition in December 2024, in which he complained that such actions were inter alia oppressive and unlawful.

The J&E proceeding did not, however, progress timeously: principally as a result of various procedural failures, the summons for directions could not properly be heard before early December 2025, and so there had been no progress for an entire year. Consequently, and because it was common ground that the company should be wound up in any event, a resolution was passed on 24 November 2025 putting it into voluntary liquidation, and the supervision petition was filed two days later seeking an Order pursuant to s.131(b) of the Act, to be heard concurrently with the summons for directions in the J&E proceeding.

THE GROUNDS FOR SUPERVISION IN ATLAS

The supervision order in Atlas was sought principally as a result of the unresolved complaints that had been pleaded in the J&E petition, in order to provide the petitioner with confidence that the liquidation was being and would be conducted properly, and to avoid the considerable expense and delay that would otherwise be involved in resolving those complaints before any liquidation could progress.

Having been satisfied that the jurisdictional requirements of s.131(b) were met, Asif J concluded that he “should apply Asia Private Credit Fund Ltd in this case in its full rigour” and make the supervision order regardless of the pending J&E petition; and further observed that:

“…it makes good sense that if the court has reached the conclusion that the appointment of official liquidators will have the benefit to the estate of achieving a more effective, economic and expeditious winding-up of the company in question than a voluntary liquidation, then it would be completely counterintuitive not to make that appointment, simply because there is some other petition in existence which is still outstanding for determination”.

Asif J also went on – in case that conclusion was wrong – to consider the benefits and demerits of making the supervision order immediately, when compared with allowing the J&E petition to proceed. In that regard, the learned Judge particularly noted that:

There is no difference in substantive outcome or the powers of official liquidators appointed under a supervision order or under a compulsory winding up order (unless there is a possible benefit in having an earlier commencement date, which was not shown to be the case in Atlas); A number of procedural steps still needed to be taken in the J&E proceeding, including service of the petition on the appropriate respondent(s), a re-listing of the summons for directions, and possibly further pleadings, discovery and the giving of affidavit evidence before that matter could proceed to trial – thereby further reducing the company’s assets as well, insofar as it would be expected to discover and produce relevant documents; It was not certain that the J&E petition would result in a winding up order being made, or indeed any other relief being granted, such that the further considerable time and expense involved in further litigating that matter might provide no benefit at all: there was a real risk that the petitioner might be found to lack standing as a shareholder, at any rate without having first obtained a rectification of the shareholder register; and the Court would ultimately also need to be satisfied that it was just and equitable to make a winding up order before granting any relief in that proceeding; On the other hand, the issues in dispute between the (original) shareholders of the company could be determined in an inter partes proceeding between them within the liquidation; and Delaying the appointment of official liquidators for the length of time necessary to resolve the J&E proceeding might render investigations, any potential claims and recovery of any property more difficult, and either the JVLs or provisional liquidators would still need to be in place, at further expense to the estate, to safeguard assets in the meantime.

Asif J thus concluded that, if he had a discretion as to which of the two petitions should proceed, he would nonetheless have exercised that discretion firmly in favour of making the supervision order.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

It will be apparent from the above that Atlas was a relatively unusual case on its facts. However, it indicates that the Court is likely to consider itself bound, as a matter of general principle, to make a supervision order even where the company is the subject of an earlier, unresolved J&E petition, save perhaps where there is a real prospect that some tangible benefit will result from allowing the J&E petition to progress to a trial. This guidance is important, particularly for petitioning minority shareholders who may fail to appreciate the benefits of short-circuiting the J&E process (including the more onerous thresholds, and considerable time and expense that it involves) by way of a supervision order, and resolving their differences with other shareholders by way of an inter partes proceeding in the liquidation once the liquidation has properly gotten underway.

Footnote

1. Even if its directors have signed a declaration of solvency.

Originally published 28 Apr 2026.