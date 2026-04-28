Video: Mutual Funds In The Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands is a premier jurisdiction for establishing mutual funds offering a sophisticated regulatory framework and a variety of flexible structures to accommodate diverse investment strategies.

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The Cayman Islands is a premier jurisdiction for establishing mutual funds offering a sophisticated regulatory framework and a variety of flexible structures to accommodate diverse investment strategies.

The Mutual Funds Act (the “MFA”) defines a mutual fund as a company, a unit trust or a partnership that issues equity interests, the purpose or effect of which is the pooling of investor funds with the aim of spreading investor risk and enabling investors to receive profits or gains from the acquisition, holding, management or disposal of investments.

For a comprehensive overview of mutual funds and their regulatory requirements in the Cayman Islands, watch our informative video below.

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The MFA applies to all open-ended funds (funds in which the investors have the right to redeem their interests at their option), except those specifically excluded from regulation.

Currently there are six (6) types of mutual funds that are subject to regulation and supervision under the MFA by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (“CIMA”) but the one most popular for open-ended Crypto Funds is the Registered Mutual Fund which has a streamlined registration procedure available where:

the initial minimum equity interest purchasable by an investor is US$100,000; or

whose equity interests are listed on an approved stock exchange such as the CSX.

Our funds attorneys will advise if a mutual fund is the right fit for your investment project.

Key Features of Cayman Islands Mutual Funds

Regulatory Framework: The MFA governs mutual funds in the Cayman Islands, ensuring compliance with international standards and providing a robust environment for fund operations.

The MFA governs mutual funds in the Cayman Islands, ensuring compliance with international standards and providing a robust environment for fund operations. Fund Structures: Common vehicles for mutual funds include exempted companies, segregated portfolio companies, unit trusts, and exempted limited partnerships, each offering unique benefits tailored to specific investment objectives.

Common vehicles for mutual funds include exempted companies, segregated portfolio companies, unit trusts, and exempted limited partnerships, each offering unique benefits tailored to specific investment objectives. Advantages: The Cayman Islands provides political and economic stability, absence of taxation and exchange controls, reputable professional service providers, and flexible legislation, making it an attractive destination for mutual funds.

Our Investment Funds Team in the Cayman Islands is a market leader in advising managers on the set-up and establishment of a broad range of investment funds in the Cayman Islands, including hedge funds, real estate funds, private equity funds and funds focusing on blockchain, cryptocurrency and other digital assets strategies.

Originally published 10 January 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.