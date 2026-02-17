Cayman Islands Trends & Insights: Open-Ended Funds Report 2026 (Video)

Discover the definitive resource for fund managers, investors, and industry professionals with our Cayman Islands Trends & Insights: Open-Ended Funds Report 2026. Drawing on our experience advising approximately one third of all Cayman Islands registered open-ended funds, this report delivers unparalleled analysis of the market's most significant developments, structuring preferences, and fund terms.

The Cayman Islands Continues to Lead Global Open‑Ended Fund Formation

The Cayman Islands continues to stand out as the leading global jurisdiction for establishing open‑ended investment funds, offering a stable regulatory environment, tax neutrality and robust governance standards. Drawing on the Maples Group's position advising over one‑third of all CIMA‑registered open‑ended funds, our 2026 report provides a data‑driven overview of the key trends shaping Cayman fund formation and structuring. The insights below reflect analysis of funds launched during 2025, capturing the latest market practice across strategies, governance, liquidity and operational terms.

Key Insights from the 2026 Report

Equity strategies continue to dominate Cayman fund launches

Digital asset allocation is becoming more mainstream

Fund structures continue shifting toward efficiency

Independent governance remains a central feature

Liquidity tools, fee models and expense policies are becoming more refined

Looking ahead

The Cayman Islands remains exceptionally well‑positioned for global fund formation, with 2025 trends pointing toward continued structural efficiency, and more sophisticated approaches to liquidity management. Incremental growth in digital‑asset permissions is expected, supported by comprehensive governance frameworks. As investor expectations continue to evolve, further refinement in fee structures, transparency in liquidity mechanisms and sustained demand for Cayman‑domiciled open‑ended funds are anticipated.

