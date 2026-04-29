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29 April 2026

Updated Fees For Accounting Firms, Realtors And Property Developers Holding LCCLs

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Grand Cayman, 28 April 2026 – The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce (MFSC) advises that updated fees for accounting firms, realtors, property developers and exempt companies are effective today, 28 April 2026, pursuant to revenue measures proposed as part of the 2026/27 Budget.
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking

Grand Cayman, 28 April 2026 – The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce (MFSC) advises that updated fees for accounting firms, realtors, property developers and exempt companies are effective today, 28 April 2026, pursuant to revenue measures proposed as part of the 2026/27 Budget.  

The fees are specifically for:

  • accounting firms with trade and business licences (TBLs);
  • real estate and property development businesses with TBLs and local companies control licences (LCCLs);
  • Caymanian property developers and
  • exempt companies with TBLs.

The fee updates form part of a broader commerce reform and are intended to better reflect today’s business environment. Some fees have remained unchanged since 2014 and thus no longer suitably account for operating costs and prices for services which have risen during this lengthy time period, such as costs at the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI), driven by increased demand for licensing, supervision and enforcement services over the years.

The fee updates are being made through the Trade and Business Licensing (Amendment of Schedule 1) Regulations (2026) and the Local Companies (Control)(Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

Fees for accounting firms have been separated into the following new categories:

  • audit firms;
  • accountancy service providers; and
  • insolvency firms.

Below are the updated fees in the various categories:

A. Trade and Business Licensing Act

Sector

Current Fee CI$

Proposed New Fee CI$

Property Developers - own, develop and manage residential, tourism and commercial properties including luxury residences, tourism accommodations and commercial units throughout the Cayman Islands

Property Developers (Fees for Caymanian licensees)

750

5,000

LCCL holders with 15 or less employees

750

10,000 

LCCL holders with 16 or more employees

750

20,000

Real estate agency or real estate agent

 

a Caymanian owned and controlled real estate agency

 

750 for the agency fee plus an additional 750 for each affiliated agent

750 for the agency fee plus an additional 750 for each affiliated agent

a Caymanian real estate agent

750

750

LCCL holders with TBLs in the real estate category

750

10,000

Other

 

    

Exempt Companies

800

12500

 

Accounting Firms - Audit Firms, Accountancy Service Providers and Insolvency Firms:

 

Audit Firms

1-5 accountants and other professionals

 

50,000

6-15 accountants and other professionals

 

80,000

16-50 accountants and other professionals

 

150,000

51-100 accountants and other professionals

 

250,000 plus 2,500 for each accountant and other professionals

101-150 accountants and other professionals

375,000 plus 2,500 for each accountant and other professional

151-250 accountants and other professionals

475,000 plus 2,500 for each accountant and other professionals

251 or more accountants and other professionals

600,000 plus 2,500 for each accountant and other professional

Accounting Service Providers

1-10 accountants and other professionals

2,500

11-50 accountants and other

professionals

25,000

51 or more accountants and other professionals

60,000

Insolvency Firms

1-5 accountants and other professionals

10,000

6-10 accountants and other professionals

45,000

11-15 accountants and other professionals

75,000

16-30 accountants and other professionals

125,000

 

B. Local Companies Control Licensing Act

 

Category

Current Annual Fee CI$

Proposed Fee CI$

 

Real estate

12,500

50,000

Property Developers

12,500

100,000

 

 

Prior to implementation, the MFSC undertook stakeholder consultations with the Trade and Business Licensing Board, the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants, Caymanian developers and realtors including several micro and small businesses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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