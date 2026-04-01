Government To Dissolve Auditors Oversight Authority, Purpose Served

Grand Cayman, 26 March 2026 - The Cayman Islands Government has published a bill that will advance the formal dissolution of the Auditors Oversight Authority (AOA), as the entity has served its purpose in the jurisdiction's regulatory framework.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 26 March 2026 - The Cayman Islands Government has published a bill that will advance the formal dissolution of the Auditors Oversight Authority (AOA), as the entity has served its purpose in the jurisdiction's regulatory framework.

The Auditors Oversight (Amendment, Validation and Repeal) Bill, 2026, is expected to be presented by the Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks, at the upcoming meeting of Parliament scheduled for next month.

The AOA was established in 2012 to support international regulatory equivalency objectives within a defined segment of audit oversight. However, the need for this function has diminished due to shifts in the global regulatory environment, together with the limited level of activity in its oversight of in scope auditors and market-traded entities and the absence of equivalency recognition from key international partners.

In this context, the Bill supports a measured dissolution of the AOA, ensuring the country's regulatory framework remains responsive to current market realities. The Bill also includes provisions to validate prior decisions of the AOA Board, providing clarity and confirmation of prior regulatory actions.

The Bill further provides for the eventual repeal of the Auditors Oversight Authority Act. This repeal will take effect at a later date, following the completion of all necessary dissolution arrangements.

"The measured dissolution of the AOA is a prudent step given that the AOA has served its primary purpose and its role is no longer required in our modern regulatory framework," Premier Ebanks said. "I'd like to take this opportunity to convey sincere gratitude to the chair, deputy chair and prior chairs and staff, especially Alister Mason, Mike Austin and Paul Anderton, who served for many dedicated years, for their stellar service to the Cayman Islands."

The Premier went on to say that the AOA's allocated budget resources will likely transition to the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants, which now has a far more advanced role in our modern financial services regulatory framework

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