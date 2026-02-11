Premier Leads Cayman Delegation To FATF Plenary In Mexico

Grand Cayman, 10 February 2026 - Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks will head the Cayman Islands delegation attending the upcoming Financial Action Task Force Plenary in Mexico as part of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force contingent, as the Cayman Islands continues to strengthen its preparations for the 2027 mutual evaluation of its anti[1]money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and counter-proliferation financing (AML/CTF/CPF) regime.

The Plenary, which will be held in Mexico City from 10–14 February 2026, will provide important insights into emerging risks, evolving international standards, and lessons learned by jurisdictions currently undergoing mutual evaluations.

Joining the Premier will be a cross-agency delegation comprising Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) Head of the Fiduciary Services Division Rohan Bromfield, CIMA Deputy Head of the Anti[1]Money Laundering Division Jennifer Smith, Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Deputy Director Marlon Bodden, Office for Strategic Action on Illicit Finance Director Andrea Proctor and Cabinet Office International Affairs Analyst Sean Whewell.

"As we draw closer to the start of our evaluation period, it is increasingly important that Cayman remains closely engaged with international partners and the experiences of peer jurisdictions," Premier Ebanks said. "We have taken a proactive and coordinated approach to our preparations, and we will continue to do so to protect and enhance Cayman's reputation as a globally recognised financial services centre of excellence and innovation."

In addition to attending the main Plenary sessions, members of the Cayman delegation will participate in a series of targeted meetings with regional and international stakeholders across sectors including virtual assets, beneficial ownership and asset recovery.

For the period of 10-14 February, the Hon. Gary Rutty MP will serve as Acting Premier, the Hon. Rolston Anglin MP as Acting Deputy Premier, and the Hon. Wayne Panton MP as Acting Minister for Financial Services and Commerce.

