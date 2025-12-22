ARTICLE
Regulatory 15/15 Podcast – December 2025

In this month's Cayman Islands Regulatory 15/15 episode, Chris Capewell, Michelle Bailey, Mariana Alves and Jo Ottaway discuss the Common Reporting Standard ("CRS")...
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Christopher Capewell,Michelle Bailey,Jo Ottaway
In this month's Cayman Islands Regulatory 15/15 episode, Chris Capewell, Michelle Bailey, Mariana Alves and Jo Ottaway discuss the Common Reporting Standard ("CRS") 2.0, 2026 Cayman Islands Regulatory Calendar and Year End Reminders.

To listen to this episode and others from the Cayman Islands Regulatory 15/15 Podcast, visit https://maples.com/15-15. The Regulatory 15/15 Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. To subscribe, visit https://regulatory15-15.captivate.fm/listen.

For an overview of the key CRS amendments, read CRS Regime 2.0 – Key Amendments Effective 2026–2027.

