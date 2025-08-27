ARTICLE
27 August 2025

DCI Relocates Cayman Brac Office


Grand Cayman, 25 August 2025 - The Department of Commerce and Investment's office in Cayman Brac has been relocated to the Petrona Bodden Building, 9 Student Drive, Creek.

The office is open Mondays to Fridays from 8:30am to 5:00pm. The business licensing counter is open from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

