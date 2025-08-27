ARTICLE 27 August 2025 DCI Relocates Cayman Brac Office CI Cayman Islands Government More Contributor The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands. Explore Firm Details The Department of Commerce and Investment's office in Cayman Brac has been relocated to the Petrona Bodden Building, 9 Student Drive, Creek. Cayman Islands Finance and Banking Ministry Of Financial Services Your Author LinkedIn Connections Grand Cayman, 25 August 2025 - The Department of Commerce and Investment's office in Cayman Brac has been relocated to the Petrona Bodden Building, 9 Student Drive, Creek. The office is open Mondays to Fridays from 8:30am to 5:00pm. The business licensing counter is open from 9:00am to 4:00pm. The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Authors Ministry Of Financial Services Your Author LinkedIn Connections