Raising Capital Forum Teaches Entrepreneurs How To Access Funds

Grand Cayman, 15 July 2025 – Entrepreneurs gained insights on how to prepare compelling business cases and become funding-ready at the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development's (CICBD) Raising Capital Forum.

Chief Officer in the Ministry for Financial Services and Commerce Dr Dax Basdeo told the entrepreneurs that the forum is one of Government's initiatives to help them turn ideas into investable opportunities.

"Whether you're at the beginning stages or seeking to scale, securing capital is often the key that unlocks growth, and fora such as these are designed to help bridge that crucial gap," he said. "Government is investing in programmes that develop entrepreneurial capacity, enhance financial literacy and remove barriers to growth."

Raising Capital was held on 26 June at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. This free financial forum is hosted annually by CICBD to assist entrepreneurs with investment and networking opportunities.

CICBD Director Thais Ducent said access to capital is a significant barrier to growth for small businesses.

"The forum is about breaking down those barriers by equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge, connections and confidence they need to pursue funding. It's a step towards building a stronger, more resilient small business sector in the Cayman Islands," she said.

Keynote speaker, President and CEO of PROVEN Bank Stacy Belnavis, encouraged entrepreneurs to connect with CICBD for business support.

"You can receive one-on-one business coaching, practical training, tools for feasibility research and market assessments," she said. "You can receive support for review of business plans, preparing compelling business cases, strategic planning and assistance with business model design and testing."

A panel discussion titled "What Funders Really Want" gave entrepreneurs key points to assist them in approaching financial institutions.

Panel participants were Ms Sascha Pierson, Business Banking Manager, Scotiabank and Trust; Mr Joshua Hecht, Venture Investor, Cayman Islands Investment Angel Society (CIIAS); Mr Thomas Ebanks, CEO of TCE Paint Shop; and Mr Felix Manzanares, Business Banking Manager, CIBC Caribbean. The points they provided to entrepreneurs included:

creating and following a business plan;

providing products that customers need;

offering products at the right price;

constant learning;

having the ability to show how they will repay loans;

conducting research;

depositing all earnings to track records;

increasing revenue; and

seeking assistance from other entrepreneurs and investors.

Ms Belnavis' keynote also supported these points.

"When someone gains access to capital they gain control over their future; a chance to build generational wealth; the chance to employ others and contribute to the wider economy; and the ability to break cycles of dependence and inequality," Ms Belnavis said.

Photo Captions

Photo 1 - Ministry for Financial Services and Commerce Chief Officer, Dr Dax Basdeo, speaks to entrepreneurs at the Raising Capital Forum, held by the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development.

Photo 2 - President and CEO of Proven, Stacy Belnavis, gives the keynote speech at the Raising Capital Forum, held by the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development.

