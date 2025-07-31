Interns Help Refine Areas Of Financial Services And Commerce

Grand Cayman, 25 July 2025 - This summer, 26 interns from various academic disciplines across the business and financial sectors have been putting their analytical minds to the test to create tangible improvements to everyday processes within the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce (MFSC).

As a result of their findings, several recommendations, including automation of recurring service requests and enhancements to internal workflow coordination, are now being reviewed for implementation by Ministry departments.

"This programme is more than just a work experience," MFSC Chief Officer Dr. Dax Basdeo said. "It's about creating pathways for our young Caymanians to understand the critical role that government plays in enabling a strong financial services industry and the wider economy."

Grouped into five multidisciplinary teams, the aspiring professionals were tasked with an ambitious project: to review, document, and map the key services provided by four of the Ministry's core agencies, namely: the General Registry, Department of Commerce and Investment, Department for International Tax Cooperation, and the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office.

Over the course of two months, the interns conducted interviews, examined processes, and developed high-level service catalogues and visual process maps that identified opportunities for increased efficiency and innovation.

"The value of this initiative lies not only in the projects completed, but in the pipeline it builds," MFSC Deputy Chief Officer for Operations and Administration, Dr Josette Lawrence said. "These students now understand that the public service offers meaningful, impactful career options in a variety of roles—from policy development and communications to analytics and law."

The interns presented their initial conclusions to senior Ministry leadership, where each team demonstrated their ability to think critically, work collaboratively, and communicate complex ideas effectively. Round two of the internship programme has now begun and is expected to run until late August, featuring new interns and some veterans from the first round. They're now busy testing their analyses and preparing to present their findings.

Beyond the technical outcomes, the programme serves as a strategic talent development initiative for the Ministry, offering students direct exposure to policy, regulation, communications, and innovation in the public sector. Participants engage with subject matter experts, attend professional development seminars, and gain first-hand insight into how the Cayman Islands sustains its position as a premier global financial centre.

The Ministry looks forward to continuing this initiative in future years, further strengthening its commitment to developing Cayman's future leaders and enhancing public service excellence.

In his address to the interns, Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks MP indicated there is scope for continued input from young Caymanians.

"Our NCFC Government's goal - and it's ambitious - is to provide our people here in the Cayman Islands, as well as institutions and persons globally who do business here, with the most efficient, cost-effective delivery of all of our services. So, we could not be more delighted to have our systems and processes reviewed by these bright, promising interns who looked with fresh eyes and innovative minds, and then provided perceptive suggestions we could incorporate. The future is theirs; let's continue to include and apply the input of our young Caymanians as we create a stronger, fairer Cayman," Premier Ebanks said.

