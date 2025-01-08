ARTICLE
8 January 2025

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority Updates Application Process For VASP Registration

H
Harneys

Contributor

Harneys logo

Harneys is a full-service offshore law firm offering expert legal advice on the laws of jurisdictions including the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and more. Established in 1960, the firm has grown to 11 global locations with over 180 lawyers, serving top law firms, financial institutions, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals. Harneys provides comprehensive legal support across transactional, contentious, and private client matters, often in collaboration with Harneys Fiduciary, which delivers corporate and wealth management services. Known for its role in shaping offshore jurisprudence, the firm also advises on legislative developments and excels in handling complex cross-border transactions and disputes.

Explore Firm Details
On 12 December 2024, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) announced updates to the registration process for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) via its REEFS portal.
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Juan Pablo Urrutia and Mirza Manraj
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On 12 December 2024, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) announced updates to the registration process for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) via its REEFS portal. Starting 13 December 2024, the current application form (APP 101-84) is replaced by a new version, designed to enhance the efficiency and clarity of the registration process.

The updated form includes additional questions and refined document requirements, ensuring submissions are more complete and easier to process.

Here's what you need to know:

New submissions: From 13 December 2024, all new VASP registration applications must use APP 101-84-05.

In-progress applications: Applications already in progress on this date may still use the current APP 101-84 form, provided they are submitted before 5pm on 30 January 2025.

Post-deadline submissions: Any incomplete applications after the 30 January deadline will require resubmission using the updated APP 101-84-05 form.

A detailed completion guide for the updated form is available on CIMA's website.

For more information CIMA's notice can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Juan Pablo Urrutia
Juan Pablo Urrutia
Photo of Mirza Manraj
Mirza Manraj
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More