Cayman Islands Observes 20th Anniversary Of The Maritime Labour Convention

The Cayman Islands today observes the 20th anniversary of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006), which the jurisdiction adopted in 2014.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Article Insights

Ministry Of Financial Services’s articles from Cayman Islands Government are most popular: in North America Cayman Islands Government are most popular: with readers working within the Technology industries

Grand Cayman, 23 February 2026 – The Cayman Islands today observes the 20th anniversary of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006), which the jurisdiction adopted in 2014. This milestone underscores the jurisdiction's longstanding commitment to protecting seafarers' rights, promoting decent working and living conditions at sea, and ensuring fair competition within the global maritime industry.

MLC, 2006 consolidated and modernised more than 60 international labour standards. Its adoption by the Cayman Islands represented a decisive step toward aligning national maritime practices with globally recognised principles of fairness, safety, and dignity for seafarers. MLC 2006 is often described as the "fourth pillar" of international maritime regulation, alongside the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Seas (SOLAS), Marine Pollution (MARPOL) and International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW).

The Convention has played a critical role in safeguarding fundamental rights for seafarers serving on Cayman Islands–flagged vessels. This includes minimum standards for employment, wages, hours of work and rest, accommodation, medical care, social protection and onboard welfare. The MLC also helped to create a level playing field for shipowners by establishing consistent and enforceable standards across the international maritime sector.

Joel Walton, CEO of the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI), says "this anniversary recognises progress and it renews our focus on the future. We remain committed to effective oversight, continuous improvement and strong international cooperation to ensure seafarers' rights are protected.

"Last year's publication of the Merchant Shipping (Manning, Hours of Rest and STCW) Regulations, 2025, brought local standards up-to-date and ensured that Cayman Islands–flagged vessels would continue to meet the highest global standards for many years going forward,"he added.

Regulatory and operational initiatives delivered in 2025 further reinforced Cayman Registry's commitment to practical regulation, operational efficiency and seafarer welfare. Seafarer employment contracts are now a legal requirement for private yachts, supported by clearer guidance on bullying and harassment and an enhanced audit focus on how vessel operators encourage seafarer feedback and manage complaints.

On this 20th anniversary, the Cayman Islands reaffirms its commitment to the objectives of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006, and to the men and women whose work sustains international trade and global connectivity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.