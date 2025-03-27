Understanding The Changes To The Proceeds Of Crime Act: Insights From Our Conversation With The FRA

Businesses must be aware of the three core money laundering offences: concealing, arranging and acquiring (use and possession) criminal property.

Our conversation with the FRA on the updates to the Cayman Islands' Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) brought together our Regulatory experts, Colm Dawson and Ian Mason, along with RJ Berry, OBE, Director of the Cayman Islands Financial Reporting Authority (FRA). The discussion explored the significant updates to the Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) process in the Cayman Islands.

Here's what you need to know from the webinar and share actionable strategies for businesses to navigate these significant changes to POCA, ensuring compliance and managing risk effectively.

1. Core Money laundering offences: Businesses must be aware of the three core money laundering offences: concealing, arranging and acquiring (use and possession) criminal property. A complete understanding of these offences is vital for businesses to effectively manage potential risks and ensure compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

2. Changes to SAR Defence and Consent Requirements: As of 2 January 2025, filing a SAR will no longer be sufficient to provide a defence, businesses will now need a consent from the FRA in addition to the SAR.

3. Deemed Consent Regime : Where no objection to the filed defence against money laundering is received within a seven working day period the proposed transaction or action can proceed. Where there is a refusal a 30 calendar day moratorium must be observed.

