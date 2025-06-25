ARTICLE
25 June 2025

Webinar Recording: DOJ Enforcement In The Trump Administration: Priorities, Shifts, And Legal Impacts (Video)

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
During the first 120 days of the Trump administration, civil and criminal enforcement priorities have taken shape and will continue to evolve in the coming weeks and months
United States Criminal Law
Erek Barron,Eoin Beirne,Jennifer Rubin
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

During the first 120 days of the Trump administration, civil and criminal enforcement priorities have taken shape and will continue to evolve in the coming weeks and months. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has gravitated away from some long-standing areas of white-collar enforcement, but seems to be doubling down on pursuing fraud, waste, and abuse while also focusing on new areas, such as tariff evasion and compliance with federal DEI-related directives.

This in-depth webinar examines DOJ's enforcement priorities and topics such as recent False Claims Act settlements (which go beyond health care fraud), enforcement risks and best practices, and whistleblower risks and protections from an employment law perspective. This session also explores the evolving enforcement landscape, key risk areas for organizations, as well as proactive compliance and resolution strategies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Erek Barron
Erek Barron
Photo of Eoin Beirne
Eoin Beirne
Photo of Karen Lovitch
Karen Lovitch
Photo of Jennifer Rubin
Jennifer Rubin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More