Mentorship Matters: Megan Wright On Supporting Cayman Youth

As part of her ongoing commitment to building community and developing future talent, Megan Wright, Partner and Head of Corporate at Cayman Islands law firm Stuarts Humphries, recently participated as a CareerMasters mentor.

Partnered with the Cayman Islands Government and the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), the recent CareerMasters module was designed to support students as they explore pathways into professional fields, including law.

"Many students don't realise that a simple conversation with a professional can open unexpected doors," Megan said. "Mentorship isn't about having all the answers – it's about having someone to help you ask the right questions."

During the recent CareerMasters module, Megan helped connect academic knowledge to real-world practice. Topics ranged from legal writing and ethical decision-making to the emotional intelligence needed for client interaction. "We talked about everything from managing client relationships and tight deadlines, to maintaining balance and navigating ethical questions in day-to-day practice," she said.

"Speaking with Megan gave me a clear picture of what a legal career involves," said one former mentee. "She answered my questions honestly and helped me see how I could start building a path forward."

No stranger to mentorship, Megan leads Stuarts Humphries' efforts to develop young Caymanian talent, guiding students and interns through both structured placements and real-world legal experience.

"Each student is paired with experienced lawyers for hands-on exposure – from attending client meetings to conducting research and drafting. It's a learning experience grounded in the real pace of the profession," she noted.

This long-standing commitment to student engagement, she added, has naturally led her to mentor beyond the firm.

She continues to support a wide network of interns and mentees, including many young Caymanian women navigating their early careers in law and finance. Her past involvement with GirlForce100, a 100 Women in Finance mentoring programme, reflects her broader commitment to inclusion and professional development.

"It's not just about shaping future lawyers," she said. "It's about helping young people see that they belong in professional spaces even if they haven't figured everything out yet."

Reflecting on the broader value of mentorship, Megan added: "Mentorship bridges the gap between theory and experience. Hearing directly from someone working in the field helps demystify the profession and gives students practical tools and insights."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.