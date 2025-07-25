SEC Names Acting Chair Of The PCAOB

On July 21, 2025, the SEC announced that it has designated George R. Botic to serve as Acting Chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, effective July 23, 2025.

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.

On July 21, 2025, the SEC announced that it has designated George R. Botic to serve as Acting Chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, effective July 23, 2025. The PCAOB announced last week that Chair Erica Williams will depart the Board on July 22. The SEC's announcement notes that George Botic is a CPA and became a PCAOB Board Member on October 25, 2023. Prior to joining the Board, Botic served as the Director of the PCAOB's Division of Registration and Inspections, in various other roles at the PCAOB, and as a Senior Manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.