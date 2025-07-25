ARTICLE
25 July 2025

SEC Names Acting Chair Of The PCAOB

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn

On July 21, 2025, the SEC announced that it has designated George R. Botic to serve as Acting Chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, effective July 23, 2025. The PCAOB announced last week that Chair Erica Williams will depart the Board on July 22. The SEC's announcement notes that George Botic is a CPA and became a PCAOB Board Member on October 25, 2023. Prior to joining the Board, Botic served as the Director of the PCAOB's Division of Registration and Inspections, in various other roles at the PCAOB, and as a Senior Manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

David M. Lynn
