How To Become A Digital Nomad In The Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands is an exceptional place to live, work, and operate a business. Our pro-business jurisdiction welcomes individuals from all over the world. The Global Corporate Citizen Programme by Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) enables entrepreneurs and business owners to live and operate their global businesses within a tax neutral environment in the Caribbean.

Why participate in CEC's Global Corporate Citizen Programme?

Becoming part of the programme allows you to live and work in the Cayman Islands, and provides access to a wealth of strategic benefits.

Tax Neutrality & Corporate Tax Advantages

With CEC you can benefit from Cayman's tax neutral platform for both corporate income and your personal income. Additionally, Cayman Islands companies are not subject to capital gains tax. This allows you to earn a higher rate, realise higher profit, and reinvest profits to ensure long-term corporate sustainability.

Company Ownership & License to Operate

With CEC, 100% foreign ownership is permissible, and you'll receive a business licence (called a Zone Trade Certificate) to operate your global business from within the Cayman Islands.

Work/Residency Visas Included

In addition to business licences, CEC offers renewable five-year work/residency visas called Zone Employment Certificates. With a CEC work/residency visa you will be considered to be a resident of the Cayman Islands. After eight years, visa holders can apply for permanent residency.

No Earning Criteria & 100% Ownership

With CEC, there is no minimum earning requirement. You have the freedom to assemble global teams at any level in their career, from interns to C-suite executives. there is no minimum salary requirement. Plus, 100% full 100% foreign ownership is permitted, so you have the freedom to operate your global business from within the Cayman Islands.

No Import Duties

As a Global Corporate Citizen import duties are waived for all business-related items – including servers, PCs, laptops, and other technical equipment. For individuals relocating to the Cayman Islands, personal items may be imported duty-free during within the first six months of residency.

Health Insurance Benefits

With CEC, local health insurance is required, however as a Global Corporate Citizen you can take advantage of group discounts on a variety of health insurance packages. Learn more about medical care in the Cayman Islands.

Corporate Banking Solutions

Corporate banking relationships are available to special economic zone businesses. Our team will be happy to recommend preferred banking partners who can assist you with setting up corporate bank accounts in the Cayman Islands.

Flexible Travel Requirements

With CEC, once your work/residency visa approval is granted, you may come and go as you please.

Community Networking Benefits

As a Global Corporate Citizen, you will be part of CEC's vibrant community of innovators and entrepreneurs. Upon arrival, you will be invited to an extensive programme of events and happenings. You'll also become a member of our Enterprise Cayman outreach initiative and be invited to take part in CEC's corporate social responsibility programmes.

Relocation Support

The CEC Global Mobility Team helps with all the details: travel, banking, housing, pets, drivers' licenses, schools, networking, health & wellness activities, and more! offers support for travel, banking, housing, pet relocation, driver's licences, schools, networking, health and wellness activities, and more. CEC has developed a comprehensive support programme. Unlike anywhere else in the Caribbean, CEC helps new tenants, and their employees settle comfortably into life in the Cayman Islands.

World-Class Amenities

As part of CEC's turn-key solution you will have access to world-class facilities and innovative solutions designed for growth. From enterprise-grade connectivity and flexible meeting spaces to artisanal coffees and dining. Our campus offers secure 24/7 access, convenient parking, and sustainable features throughout. Join a thriving community of innovators and industry leaders while enjoying premium facilities that enhance your workday.

Unlock Your Global Potential with CEC

The Global Corporate Citizen Programme offers more than just a relocation opportunity — it's a gateway to unparalleled growth, innovation, and success. By moving to the Cayman Islands, you're not just choosing a stunning Caribbean lifestyle; you're strategically positioning your business in a tax-neutral jurisdiction designed for global impact.

Gain access to world-class infrastructure, a vibrant business community, and comprehensive support to ensure a seamless transition. From flexible visas and corporate tax advantages to robust networking opportunities and cutting-edge facilities, CEC is committed to your success.

Embrace the future of work and business by joining a thriving ecosystem of innovators and entrepreneurs. Start your journey today and experience the ultimate advantage of living, working, and thriving in one of the world's most dynamic business environments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.