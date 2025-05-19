ARTICLE
19 May 2025

AEOI Reporting Season – Are You Ready To File Your CRS & FATCA Annual Returns?

A
Appleby

Contributor

Appleby logo
Appleby is one of the world’s leading offshore law firms, operating in 10 highly regarded and well-regulated locations. We provide comprehensive, expert advice and services across a number of key practice areas. We work with our clients to achieve practical solutions whether from a single location or across multiple jurisdictions.
Explore Firm Details
Cayman reporting financial institutions must complete their annual CRS filing...
Cayman Islands Tax
Menelik Miller,Miriam Smyth, and Ellen Rolle
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Navigating the complex world of FATCA and CRS compliance can be challenging—but you don't have to do it alone.

At Appleby Global Services, our team of regulatory experts is here to support you with tailored solutions that ensure full compliance with international reporting standards.

Our services include:

  • Registration for IRS Global Intermediary Identification Number (GIIN)
  • Acting as Responsible Officer (RO) on the IRS GIIN portal
  • DITC portal registration
  • Acting as Principal Point of Contact (PPOC) and Authorising Person (AP) on the DITC portal
  • Preparation of tax forms (W-forms and self-certifications)
  • FATCA and CRS due diligence and account holder verification
  • Annual FATCA & CRS reporting, including the CRS Compliance Form
  • DITC Breach Notice remediation

Don't miss critical deadlines—check our Regulatory Calendar for upcoming reporting dates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Menelik Miller
Menelik Miller
Photo of Miriam Smyth
Miriam Smyth
Photo of Ellen Rolle
Ellen Rolle
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More