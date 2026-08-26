CICBD's Youth Pitch Competition Deadline Extended

Young entrepreneurs now have more time to turn their business ideas into reality, with the deadline for the Small Business Expo Youth Pitch Competition extended to Sunday, 20 September 2026.

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Grand Cayman, 25 August 2026 – Young entrepreneurs now have more time to turn their business ideas into reality, with the deadline for the Small Business Expo Youth Pitch Competition extended to Sunday, 20 September 2026.

The competition, which was previously scheduled for Thursday, 1 October 2026, has also been rescheduled. The top five finalists will now pitch their business ideas live at the Small Business Expo, hosted by the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD), on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, at Hotel Indigo. Interested participants should register via this link.

The Youth Pitch Competition is designed to encourage young people between ages 14 to 24 to explore entrepreneurship, develop innovative business ideas and gain practical experience in presenting their concepts to a live audience.

Entrants can participate individually or as a team of two. Participants must present an original business idea and submit a pitch deck as part of the first round of the competition.

Following the application period, the top five finalists will advance to the live pitching round at the Small Business Expo, where they will have the opportunity to showcase their ideas and compete for:

First Prize: CI $2,500

Second Prize: CI $1,500

Third Prize: CI $1,000

In addition to the cash prizes, winners will receive business advisory services to support further development of their entrepreneurial ideas.

“We want to give young people the opportunity to move beyond having a good idea and take the first steps towards turning that idea into a viable business,” said CICBD Director Thais Ducent. “The Youth Pitch Competition provides a platform for young entrepreneurs to build confidence, develop their business concepts and gain valuable exposure and feedback. We encourage eligible young people to take advantage of the extended deadline and put their ideas forward.”

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