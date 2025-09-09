Caymanian Youth Invited To Pitch Business Ideas For 2025 Small Business Expo

Grand Cayman, 5 September 2025 – Young Caymanians with business ideas are invited to compete in the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development's (CICBD) Youth Pitch Competition for a chance to turn their ideas into businesses.

The competition is open to Caymanians aged 14 to 24, who are encouraged to submit ideas that:

Help people and strengthen the Cayman Islands economy; and

Align with at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Applications must be submitted by 12 September 2025 via Youth Pitch Competition Application Form. The top five applicants will be selected to pitch their ideas live at the 2025 Small Business Expo.

Entries will be judged on:

Understanding of the market;

Evidence of potential success;

Strength of the management team;

Ability to compete on technology and quality, not price;

Clear and effective communication;

Knowledge of market trends and ability to adapt; and

Sustaining a competitive edge.

In addition to cash prizes of CI$2,500, CI$1,500, and CI$1,000, the top three winners will also receive personalised business advice and support from CICBD to help bring their ideas to life.

The 2025 Small Business Expo will be held at Hotel Indigo under the theme "Our Island, Our Future: Cultivating Commerce." It will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and partners to celebrate innovation and growth in the Cayman Islands' business community.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.