How To Choose The Right Canadian Immigration Program For Your Technology Company

Many aspiring foreign entrepreneurs looking to start a business in Canada mistakenly believe that securing support from a designated organization and applying through the Start-Up Visa (SUV) program is the only option. It is not true. The Start-Up Visa is just one of several business immigration programs available to foreign entrepreneurs who want to immigrate to Canada and start a new business there.

Canada has a range of immigration programs to help you start your business. These include temporary residence options like LMIA-based work permits, entrepreneur work permits, investor work permits, and intra-company transfers, all of which can lead to obtaining permanent resident status (PR) after one year of work experience. There are also permanent residence options such as Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) and the Start-Up Visa program. Choosing the best business immigration program for your start-up depends on various factors, including your business type, location, capital, and immigration goals.

This article aims to clarify the different immigration options that can help you establish your business in Canada without unnecessary complications. Read on to find the best Canadian immigration programs for your start-up.

Launching a Tech Company in Canada: Three Main Options

When starting a technology company in Canada, the following options describe the best immigration programs for foreign business owners and entrepreneurs.

LMIA-Exempt Work Permits (Leading to PR)

This option includes such immigration programs as the C11 Entrepreneur Work Permit, Intra-Company Transfer (ICT), and C10/C11 Significant Benefit Work Permit. These work permits allow you to work in Canada without needing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) and can lead to permanent residency after one year of employment. This pathway is ideal for sophisticated entrepreneurs with high language proficiency, a clear business vision, and confidence in their ability to build a viable business in Canada.

Advantages of the LMIA-Exempt Work Permits:

Quick processing times.

No minimum capital requirement.

Flexible business plans.

No need for support from a designated organization.

Disadvantages of the LMIA-Exempt Work Permits:

Transition to permanent residency may be challenging for those without a Bachelor's degree or strong language skills (CLB 8 level).

→ Read a Case Study here:

Start-Up Visa: Getting PR in Canada With a Startup

The Start-Up Visa Program is designed for highly scalable innovation companies with a proven track record of success. To qualify, your start-up must pitch its idea and secure support, and sometimes investment, from a Designated Organization such as a venture capital fund, angel investor group, or business incubator in Canada. This program aims to attract high-quality, well-capitalized start-ups with the potential for significant growth. It is particularly suited for entrepreneurs with multiple co-founders looking to relocate permanently and substantially impact the Canadian economy.

Advantages of the Start-Up Visa Program:

Up to five founding partners can come under this program with their families.

The program directly leads to Canadian permanent residence.

There is a possibility of essential founders obtaining open work permits while they wait for their permanent residence.

Disadvantages of the Start-Up Visa Program:

As of April 2024, the program has undergone significant changes, including a capped intake, making it highly competitive and expensive.

The program has been criticized for long processing times, often exceeding three years.

→ Read a Successful Case Study here:

LMIA-based Work Permit (incl. Global Talent Stream)

This option is suitable if your company already has active customers in Canada and needs to bring in specialized talent quickly.

Advantages of the LMIA-based Work Permit:

Speed: GTS LMIA is usually processed within 2 weeks and can be a good solution for start-ups that need to relocate specialized talent quickly or require solutions speedily. This option can also lead to permanent residency for a start-up owner in an expedited manner.

Disadvantages of the LMIA-based Work Permit:

Only open to start-up companies that are already actively engaged in business in Canada.

Requires the ability to pay foreign team members at or above the median market rate.

Executing Labour Market Benefit Plans can be expensive (can cost over $100,000+)



A Helpful Tip: If you intend to start a non-technology company in Canada, read our article on Options for Foreign Entrepreneurs Who Want to Start a Non-Technology Company in Canada.

