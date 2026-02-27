Amy A. Mortimore, K.C. And Mark S. Weintraub, K.C. Published In BarTalk

Clark Wilson partners Amy Mortimore, K.C., and Mark Weintraub, K.C., have published an article in BarTalk examining the doctrine of fraudulent calumny in estates litigation.

In "Fraudulent Calumny in Contemporary Estates Practice," Amy and Mark examine circumstances in which an older adult is isolated from loved ones and influenced by false statements that alter testamentary intentions. They outline when such conduct may constitute fraudulent calumny — a form of testamentary fraud that can result in a will being set aside.

In addition to their article, Amy and Mark are the authors of British Columbia Estate Litigation, 2nd edition, published by LexisNexis Canada. The book includes contributions from 15 lawyers at Clark Wilson and provides analysis, historical context, and strategic and procedural guidance for estate litigation matters.

Read "Fraudulent Calumny in Contemporary Estates Practice" in BarTalk HERE.

