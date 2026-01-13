When Is Probate Required In Ontario? (Video)

self

Ontario wills and estates lawyer Ishita Chopra explains probate in Ontario and how it affects the administration of an estate. While probate is not always required, once one asset must be probated, it typically applies to the entire estate. Ishita outlines common estate planning approaches that may reduce or avoid probate. With proper planning, probate can be managed in a way that helps protect your estate and reduce the burden on your family.

Ishita Chopra is a wills and estates lawyer with Devry Smith Frank LLP. She is passionate about estate planning, administration, guardianship and capacity-related litigation. She is compassionate and takes time to understand each client's individual needs to provide strategic advice in protecting their legacies. Ishita prepares Wills, Powers of Attorney and Trusts. She regularly assists estate trustees, guiding them through the estate administration process, obtaining a certificate of appointment of estate trustee and advising on various estate administration issues, including assessment and distribution of the estate assets, estate accounting and executor's compensation.

