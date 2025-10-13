Blogs Begetting Blogs: An Update On Marriage Revoking A Will

I love hearing from readers of our blogs. It's exciting to know people are reading and thinking about them, but beyond that, it's such a pleasure to connect with other lawyers and discuss the law, outside of any specific dispute.

In my blog of January 9, 2024, When Does Marriage Revoke a Will, I puzzled about the Bill 245 amendments to sections 15 and 16 of the Succession Law Reform Act, which repealed the sections on marriage revoking a Will, and when those amendments could be said to take effect. Did they apply only to marriages after December 31, 2021 (the date the amendments took effect), only to Wills made after that date, or only for Deceased people who died after that date? Without a transition provision, it was not entirely clear.

Since writing that blog, I have heard from counsel who argued the case that the court has decided this issue. In Bolotenko v Wright Estate, 2025 ONSC 1154, the estate trustee, Aleksandr Bolotenko, sought direction from the court on whether Bill 245 applied retroactively. In that case, the Deceased died in April 2022 (after the SLRA amendments), his Will was dated March 8, 1999, and he married in February 2003. The estate trustee sought direction on whether the Bill 245 applied retroactively such that the Will was not revoked. The court held that there was no retroactive application: any marriage before January 1, 2022 had the effect of revoking any existing Will.

Now comes an interesting twist, flagged for me by another lawyer/blog reader. If the repeal of SLRA section 15(a) (which previously stated that a Will is revoked by marriage) only applies to marriages after December 31, 2021, does the repeal of the saving provisions in section 16 have a similarly delayed application?

Section 16 was repealed in its entirety by Bill 245. Previously, it set out specific situations where a Will could remain in effect despite a subsequent marriage:

16 A will is revoked by the marriage of the testator except where,

(a) there is a declaration in the will that it is made in contemplation of the marriage; (b) the spouse of the testator elects to take under the will, by an instrument in writing signed by the spouse and filed within one year after the testator's death in the office of the Estate Registrar for Ontario; or (c) the will is made in exercise of a power of appointment of property which would not in default of the appointment pass to the heir, executor or administrator of the testator or to the persons entitled to the estate of the testator if he or she died intestate. R.S.O. 1990, c. S.26, s. 16.

Logically, it seems that the timing of the section 16 revocation must follow that of section 15(a). If marriages before January 1, 2022 revoked existing Wills, then the section 16 provisions remain in place to save such Wills that would otherwise be revoked. The court in Bolotenko v Wright Estate applied as much. The court at paragraphs 1-2 considers whether the Will had any saving provision as described in the old section 16 (a). This seems to suggest that section applies in its entirety to pre-January 1, 2022 marriages. For example, a spouse could continue to elect under the old section 16(b) to take under the Will, regardless of its revocation.

I look forward to reading and hearing more about the court's consideration of these provisions!

