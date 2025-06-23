BTC Series: What Does Estate Planning Really Mean? (Video)

Our Beyond The Courtroom Series: our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series. Get informed answers to the legal questions that matter most to you

Founded in 1984, Watson Goepel LLP is a full-service, mid-sized law firm based in Vancouver B.C. With a focus on Business, Family, Indigenous, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, and Personal Injury Law, our membership in Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW) provides us with a truly global reach.

Our Beyond The Courtroom Series: our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series. Get informed answers to the legal questions that matter most to you.

LaurenLiebowitz, Associate in our Wills, Estates & Trusts Law Group, answers the question: What does Estate Planning really mean?

A lot of people think that estate planning is simply preparing a will for what happens after you die. However, they fail to consider what happens when you're still alive, but you no longer have capacity.

Our team not only prepares wills on behalf of our clients, but we also prepare powers of attorney as well as health representation agreements. Powers of attorney will deal with all financial decisions that need to be made if somebody no longer has capacity, and the health representation agreement will then deal with any healthcare decisions or any decisions relating to the person.

These are very important documents to have in place in the event that you no longer have capacity, and if you do not have these documents in place, we encourage you to reach out to our office and schedule a consultation to discuss.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.