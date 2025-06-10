ARTICLE
10 June 2025

Why You Should Have A Will: Three Reasons To Plan Ahead (Video)

Zachary A. Fischer

More than half of Albertans do not have a will. Without one, you have no control over how your estate is distributed, who will manage it, or who will care for your dependents.

In this short video, we highlight three important reasons to create a will:

  1. Your wishes matter – Without a will, your estate is divided according to legislation, not your preferences.
  2. Blended families – Stepchildren are not legally considered heirs unless adopted.
  3. Specific gifts – A will lets you leave meaningful gifts to people or charities of your choice.

Creating a will is one of the most important ways to protect your loved ones and avoid future disputes.

