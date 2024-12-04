Estate Planning Advice From Warren Buffett

Billionaire and philanthropist Warren Buffet is one of the most successful businessmen of all time. In 2006, the "Oracle of Omaha" pledged to give away 99% of his wealth to charitable foundations and has asked other billionaires to commit to donating at least 50% of their wealth to charity.

Recently, Buffett penned a letter regarding some changes to how his wealth will be distributed after his death. His original plan was for his three children to act as trustees to distribute his money after his death. But, because Buffett's three children are now 71, 69, and 66, he recognized that it might take longer than his children's lifetimes to distribute his massive fortune.

Thus, Buffett appointed three successor trustees, all younger in age than his children, to take over the distribution of his wealth in the event that his children die before they can disburse all of his assets.

While I could write several blog posts on the duties and responsibilities of trustees and successor trustees, that is not the focus of today's post. What I found most interesting in Buffett's letter was his commentary on parents making wills and involving their children in that process.

Buffett suggested that parents should have their children, once mature, read their wills before they are executed. He wrote:

Be sure each child understands both the logic for your decisions and the responsibilities they will encounter upon your death. If any have questions or suggestions, listen carefully and adopt those found sensible. You don't want your children asking "Why?" in respect to testamentary decisions when you are no longer able to respond.

He continued:

I change my will every couple of years – often only in very minor ways – and keep things simple. Over the years, Charlie [Munger] and I saw many families driven apart after the posthumous dictates of the will left beneficiaries confused and sometimes angry. Jealousies, along with actual or imagined slights during childhood, became magnified, particularly when sons were favored over daughters, either in monetary ways or by positions of importance.

Charlie and I also witnessed a few cases where a wealthy parent's will that was fully discussed before death helped the family become closer. What could be more satisfying?

I think Buffett's suggestions are well-intentioned and can benefit families that are not dysfunctional or fractured in the first place. It is almost always a good idea to express your testamentary wishes to your family members and educate them on the details of your estate before you pass away. Not only so they aren't shocked about what they are entitled to receive (or not) under your will or what your estate assets comprise of (or not) when the estate is being distributed, but also so that your loved ones are prepared for the duties and responsibilities associated with the estate administration, e.g. as named estate trustee or trustee of testamentary trusts. Parents may wish to deliver a letter to their children setting out their wishes and reasons behind them, à la Warren Buffett, or they may wish to have a family meeting or series of family meetings to discuss their estate plan and answer their loved ones' questions.

This process may not work where existing dynamics between the testator (often the elderly parent) and the person expecting to inherit are imbalanced. Where there are concerns about the elderly parent's safety or wellbeing if their testamentary wishes are disclosed, this process may not be advisable.

As an estates litigator, I see complex family dynamics play out in very real (and time-consuming and expensive) ways after a testator's death. Whenever possible and practicable, a frank and open discussion about a parent's estate plan and testamentary wishes can go a long way to avoid costly litigation and keep family relationships intact after the parent's death.

