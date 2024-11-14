ARTICLE
14 November 2024

Hot Topics In Estate Planning (Video)

TM
Torkin Manes LLP

Contributor

Torkin Manes LLP logo
Torkin Manes LLP is a full service, mid-sized law firm based in downtown Toronto. Our clientele ranges from public and private corporations, to financial institutions, to professional practices, to individuals. We have built our firm from the ground up—by understanding our clients’ business needs, being results-oriented, practical, smart, cost-effective and responsive.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Rachel Goldman Robinson, a partner in the firm's Private Client Services Group, was a guest on the Empowered TV show with Elizabeth Naumovski on November 6, 2024.
Canada Family and Matrimonial
Photo of Rachel Goldman Robinson
Authors

Rachel Goldman Robinson, a partner in the firm's Private Client Services Group, was a guest on the Empowered TV show with Elizabeth Naumovski on November 6, 2024. Rachel spoke about the Estate Planning process and what's involved to create a good Will.

Empowered with Elizabeth Naumovski gives professional women a voice to share their experiences and expertise to enable the viewers to live their best lives and reach their full potential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rachel Goldman Robinson
Rachel Goldman Robinson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More