Hot Topics In Estate Planning (Video)

Rachel Goldman Robinson, a partner in the firm's Private Client Services Group, was a guest on the Empowered TV show with Elizabeth Naumovski on November 6, 2024. Rachel spoke about the Estate Planning process and what's involved to create a good Will.
Empowered with Elizabeth Naumovski gives professional women a voice to share their experiences and expertise to enable the viewers to live their best lives and reach their full potential.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.