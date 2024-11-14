Hot Topics In Estate Planning (Video)

Rachel Goldman Robinson, a partner in the firm's Private Client Services Group, was a guest on the Empowered TV show with Elizabeth Naumovski on November 6, 2024. Rachel spoke about the Estate Planning process and what's involved to create a good Will.

Empowered with Elizabeth Naumovski gives professional women a voice to share their experiences and expertise to enable the viewers to live their best lives and reach their full potential.

