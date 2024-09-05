ARTICLE
5 September 2024

Errol Tenenbaum Featured In The Globe And Mail - "Trust Not In Memes When It Comes To Probate"

Canada Family and Matrimonial
Errol Tenenbaum was featured in a Globe and Mail article that highlights the importance of relying on solid, professional advice rather than trending memes when handling probate matters. The piece underscores the complexity of estate planning and urges individuals to seek expert guidance to navigate the legal intricacies effectively. The article serves as a reminder that sound financial decisions should be based on credible information and professional counsel, not popular online trends.

Click here to read the article as a PDF

Click here to read the article on The Globe and Mail

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

