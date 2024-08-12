Does Birth Order Shape Your Estate Litigation?

Pop science is full of theories as to what effect birth order has on one's personality, and how it influences behaviour and shapes development.

Pop science is full of theories as to what effect birth order has on one's personality, and how it influences behaviour and shapes development. Eldest children (especially daughters) are said to responsible and high achievers. Middle children are social and rebellious. Youngest children are charming and manipulative.

Theories link education and IQ to birth order, as well as risk tolerance. You can read studies suggesting that birth order will shape your career, romantic partnerships, and physical health. Some psychologists believe these differences exist even outside cultural norms that treat children differently based on gender or birth order.

So, does birth order also influence estate litigation?

In our practice, disputes among siblings are common. The parties to a will challenge or other estate dispute are often the Deceased's children. And while there may be no science supporting a link between birth order and personality, people do tend to play a certain role in their family, whether a result of those roles being foisted upon them, because they have voluntarily taken them on, or because of more nuanced ways that people develop in a relation to other people.

In estate litigation, as with any dispute among family members, those childhood roles can rise to the forefront, pulling siblings into the same dynamics they had growing up. This can be deeply upsetting, and add to the emotional toll of litigation. It can also contribute to parties becoming entrenched in their positions. For this reason (and many others), anyone involved in litigation against family members should be sure to seek out support, including from friends, a therapist (always a good idea!), and some basic self-care. While your lawyers can advise you on the risks and benefits of various legal positions, there may be other interpersonal dynamics at play in the background, and there are other important considerations, including personal wellbeing and the health of family relationships, to take into account in making decisions in your litigation. These aren't commercial disputes among arms'-length parties, and it's rarely as simple as one side being right and the other wrong.

