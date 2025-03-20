2025 B.C. Budget Enhances Small Business Venture Capital Tax Credit

The B.C. small business venture capital tax credit program is designed to encourage equity investment in B.C. small businesses by providing a tax credit to investors who purchase shares of a registered eligible business corporation or venture capital corporation. The tax credit is equal to 30% of the investment, and is fully refundable for individual investors up to a maximum annual claim limit of $120,000. More information about the program is available here.

The 2025 B.C. Budget released on March 4, 2025 proposes to enhance the program by:

increasing the maximum annual claim limit for individuals by $180,000 from $120,000 to $300,000 (for investments made on or after March 4, 2025); and

increasing the program's maximum annual budget for tax credits by $15 million from $38.5 million to $53.5 million (for the 2025 to 2027 calendar years). Of the additional $15 million, $10 million will be allocated equally among new businesses, clean technology, interactive digital media, and businesses located outside the Metro Vancouver and Capital regional districts, and the remaining $5 million will be available for all eligible businesses.

These proposals make the program significantly more attractive for investors and should help drive growth in B.C. small businesses.

