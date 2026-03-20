Family Ties: BC Court Of Appeal Confirms BC Utilities Commission Jurisdiction Over Affiliate Electricity Sales

Overview

In Powell River Energy Inc. v. British Columbia (Utilities Commission), 2026 BCCA 93, the British Columbia Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal from a reconsideration decision of the British Columbia Utilities Commission ("BCUC"), confirming that electricity sales to corporate affiliates for export can still attract regulation under the Utilities Commission Act ("UCA"). The Court of Appeal's reasons affirm the BCUC's broad jurisdiction and provide guidance on the scope of the statutory "self‑supply" exclusion and the treatment of corporate affiliates under the UCA.

Background

Powell River Energy Inc. ("PREI") owns and operates two hydroelectric generation and transmission facilities in the Powell River area of British Columbia. Historically, the facilities supplied electricity to a pulp and paper mill, pursuant to a ministerial exemption from certain requirements of the UCA. After the mill closed in 2021 and the exemption was rescinded, PREI reorganized its operations so that all electricity generated at the facilities was sold to wholly owned subsidiary companies, which, in turn, sold the electricity into the United States export market.

PREI took the position before the BCUC that, under this structure, it was not a "public utility" within the meaning of section 1(1) of the UCA because it supplied electricity only within its own corporate group. In December 2023, the BCUC rejected that position and held that PREI was a public utility subject to BCUC regulation (Order G‑332‑23). In March 2024, the BCUC dismissed PREI's application for reconsideration (Order G‑91‑24). Our previous bulletins on these decisions can be accessed here and here.

PREI appealed the reconsideration decision under section 101 of the UCA. PREI's appeal focused on the interpretation of the exclusion in subparagraph (d) of the definition of "public utility" found in section 1 of the UCA (the "Self-supply Exclusion"), which states:

"public utility" means a person, or the person's lessee, trustee, receiver or liquidator, who owns or operates in British Columbia, equipment or facilities for

(a) the production, generation, storage, transmission, sale, delivery or provision of electricity, natural gas, steam or any other agent for the production of light, heat, cold or power to or for the public or a corporation for compensation, or ... but does not include ... (d) a person not otherwise a public utility who provides the service or commodity only to the person or the person's employees or tenants, if the service or commodity is not resold to or used by others, ...

PREI advanced two principal arguments on appeal: (1) a corporation and its wholly owned subsidiaries should be treated as a single "person" for the purposes of the Self-supply Exclusion (i.e., self-supply rather than provision to others); and (2) electricity sold exclusively into export markets was not "resold to or used by others" within the meaning of the Self-supply Exclusion.

The Court of Appeal's Decision

The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal, rejecting PREI's submission that a wholly owned subsidiary company is not a separate "person" within the meaning of the Self-supply Exclusion. In reaching its decision, the Court applied the principles of statutory interpretation for which the standard of review is correctness.

Corporate Affiliates Are Separate Persons

PREI argued that its supply of electricity to wholly owned subsidiaries should be treated as supply "only to the person" because its corporate group functioned as a single economic unit. On this view, transfers of electricity within that group amounted to internal self‑supply rather than provision to others. The Court rejected this argument, finding that the Self-supply Exclusion covers supply either: (i) supply to oneself; or (ii) to one's employees or tenants; or (iii) to both oneself and one's employees or tenants. Affirming and applying well-accepted principles of corporate separateness, the Court held that each corporation in PREI's corporate group was a distinct legal entity and therefore a separate "person" under the statute. Nothing in the text, context or purpose of the UCA supported disregarding that distinction for the purposes of the Self-supply Exclusion.

In addressing this argument, the Court also rejected PREI's contention that a corporation's production of electricity, which is then supplied solely to a corporate affiliate, is not the kind of arrangement that engages the underlying purposes of the UCA. Emphasizing that the BCUC's role extends beyond the protection of consumers through the setting of just and reasonable rates to protecting the "integrity and dependability of supply systems", the Court held that PREI's production and distribution of electricity in British Columbia squarely engaged that mandate. The fact that PREI's electricity was ultimately sold into export markets did not mean that its operations lacked "impact, or potential impact, on the integrity and dependability of the electricity supply within British Columbia". The Court noted that a finding that PREI is a "public utility" subject to regulation does not itself determine "the scope or extent of regulation that may be required in view of its operations". Once jurisdiction is established, the degree of oversight is a matter for the BCUC, with flexibility provided through the exemption powers under sections 22 and 88 of the UCA.

Export‑Only Resale Does Not Preclude BCUC Jurisdiction

The Court also addressed PREI's submission that, even if its subsidiaries were treated as separate persons, the electricity was not "resold to or used by others" because all resale occurred outside British Columbia. While the Court declined to reach a definitive conclusion as to whether the phrase "resold to or used by others" should be interpreted as territorially limited in that manner – finding it unnecessary given its conclusion on the first branch of the Self-supply Exclusion – it again emphasized the breadth of the BCUC's mandate, noting that PREI's production of electricity and use of electrical infrastructure in British Columbia may well engage concerns about the integrity and dependability of the electricity supply within the province.

Conclusion

The Court of Appeal's decision makes clear that corporate structuring, on its own, will not avoid regulation under the UCA. More broadly, the reasons endorse a purposive and expansive view of the BCUC's jurisdiction that is consistent with the consumer‑protection and system‑integrity objectives of the UCA.

In practical terms, the decision underscores that relief from regulation, where appropriate, is more likely to be obtained through exemption than through attempts to re‑characterize affiliate transactions so as to fall outside of the regulatory ambit of the UCA.

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