Saskatchewan Pioneers Formalized Limited Licensing

Effective January 1, 2026, the Law Society of Saskatchewan may now grant limited licences to practice law in Saskatchewan. Under this new framework, individuals who are not lawyers can now...

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Effective January 1, 2026, the Law Society of Saskatchewan may now grant limited licences to practice law in Saskatchewan. Under this new framework, individuals who are not lawyers can now obtain a limited licence authorizing them to provide certain legal services.

Requirements to Obtain a Limited License

Not every applicant requires the same education, training, and experience in order to be granted a limited license. The scope of a limited licensee’s license is restricted by the Law Society to specific areas of practice reflecting their individual education, training, and experience relevant to their delivery of legal services.

To be considered, an applicant must demonstrate they have the requisite education and experience. For example, a degree in justice-related studies from a recognized school, a certificate or courses from a recognized school in the subject area related to their scope of practice, a Canadian law degree, or a high school diploma and five years of supervised related substantive legal experience.

Limited licensees must also complete continuing professional development training annually.

Limited Licensees Regulated by Legal Professions Act

The limited licensees are regulated by the Law Society of Saskatchewan. Under section 24.1 of the Legal Professions Act (the “Act”), the Law Society can make rules respecting the issuance and regulation of limited licenses, including the criteria for considering an application for a limited license and the conditions to which a limited licensee may be subject. Some important requirements are:

To be a limited licensee in Saskatchewan, licensees must purchase errors and omissions insurance from the Canadian Lawyers Insurance Association.

Limited licensees must complete a mandatory course on the Code of Professional Conduct for Limited Licensees provided by the Law Society of Saskatchewan and must adhere to the Code.

Limited licensees cannot accept money in advance (in trust) for the delivery of legal services.

Similar to lawyers, a limited licensee may give and accept undertakings and trust conditions. Also, similar to lawyers, there is no obligation to accept undertakings and trust conditions from a limited licensee.

Limited licensees can practice as sole proprietors or limited liability partnerships, or work at a law firm. Some limited licensees may also work for an organization or corporation.

It is important that limited licensees comply with the regulations and rules governing their limited license, or they may be subject to discipline under the Act.

Final Thoughts

Saskatchewan has pioneered an important, practical solution to increasing access to justice by allowing the limited licensing of legal professionals in its communities. Creating more affordable legal services options helps reduce the number of people who proceed without assistance in resolving their legal issues.

Some legal matters suit limited licensees, but complex challenges and opportunities require an experienced team like McKercher LLP. Visit our Services and Industries webpage to select a service area, learn more, and connect with one of our experienced lawyers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.