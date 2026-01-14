Bennett Jones partners Michael Eizenga, Pascale Dionne-Bourassa and Katherine Booth have co-authored The Canadian Class Actions Handbook, published by LexisNexis. Building on The Class Actions Handbook released in 2022, this new edition brings together the core principles of class proceedings law and provides essential coverage of recent developments across Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and the Federal Court.

As one of Canada's leading class action practices, Bennett Jones advises on high-stakes proceedings across the country, acting for defendants in complex, multijurisdictional matters spanning product liability, securities, privacy, competition and consumer claims. The team is at the forefront of emerging trends and precedent-setting litigation, frequently appearing before superior and appellate courts nationwide.

The Canadian Class Actions Handbook offers key updates on the evolving class action landscape in Canada, including:

Discussion of how the 2022 Ontario amendments have changed the class actions landscape, including case law applying or distinguishing the amendments, judicial and academic commentary, and the latest data on preferred venues for commencing proceedings;

New content and case law focusing on class actions in Quebec, including updated examples in appendices under recent class definitions and common issues;

Expanded treatment of multijurisdictional issues, fee structures and honoraria for representative plaintiffs, limitation periods and certification tests; and

New Tables of Costs and Fee Awards, and an updated Table of Sample Class Definitions and Common Issues, located in the appendices.

Copies of The Canadian Class Actions Handbook are available through the LexisNexis online store.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.