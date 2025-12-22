Episode 24: Kosicki: Adverse Possession, Statutory Interpretation, And The Common Law (Podcast)

Is municipal parkland immune from adverse possession? In Kosicki v. Toronto (City), the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that, under Ontario law, it is not...

Article Insights

Is municipal parkland immune from adverse possession? In Kosicki v. Toronto (City), the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that, under Ontario law, it is not — and that a couple who had used a strip of city-owned parkland as part of their backyard had become its rightful owners. Adam Goldenberg speaks with McCarthy Tétrault lawyers Jonathan Nehmetallah and Gregory Ringkamp about the implications of this decision for landowners and municipalities, and about the relationship between civil legislation and the common law. (10:35)

