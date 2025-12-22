ARTICLE
22 December 2025

Episode 24: Kosicki: Adverse Possession, Statutory Interpretation, And The Common Law (Podcast)

MT
Canada Ontario Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Adam Goldenberg,Jonathan Nehmetallah, and Gregory Ringkamp
Is municipal parkland immune from adverse possession? In Kosicki v. Toronto (City), the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that, under Ontario law, it is not — and that a couple who had used a strip of city-owned parkland as part of their backyard had become its rightful owners. Adam Goldenberg speaks with McCarthy Tétrault lawyers Jonathan Nehmetallah and Gregory Ringkamp about the implications of this decision for landowners and municipalities, and about the relationship between civil legislation and the common law. (10:35)

Authors
Photo of Adam Goldenberg
Adam Goldenberg
Photo of Jonathan Nehmetallah
Jonathan Nehmetallah
Photo of Gregory Ringkamp
Gregory Ringkamp
