Episode 23: Tataryn And Barbiero : Dismissing Class Actions For Delay (Podcast)

When should – or must – a class action be dismissed for delay? In Tataryn v. Diamond & Diamond Lawyers LLP and Barbiero v. Pollack, the Court of Appeal for Ontario applied new legislation and jurisprudence to take a stricter approach. Adam Goldenberg speaks with McCarthy Tétrault partner Marina Sampson about the implications for civil litigation and for businesses that may face proposed class proceedings. (10:51)

