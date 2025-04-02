Appealing Briefs – Episode 18: Achter Land (The "Emoji Case") (Podcast)

Can a thumbs-up emoji create a binding contract? According to the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan, it can, but context matters. On this episode of Appealing Briefs, Adam speaks with McCarthy Tétrault litigator Jocelyn Turnbull-Wallace about Achter Land and Cattle v. South West Terminal Ltd. and the factors that businesses and individuals should bear in mind when using informal methods of communication to discuss business transactions. (10:47)

