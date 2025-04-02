ARTICLE
2 April 2025

Appealing Briefs – Episode 18: Achter Land (The "Emoji Case") (Podcast)

Can a thumbs-up emoji create a binding contract? According to the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan, it can, but context matters. On this episode of Appealing Briefs, Adam speaks with McCarthy Tétrault litigator Jocelyn Turnbull-Wallace about Achter Land and Cattle v. South West Terminal Ltd. and the factors that businesses and individuals should bear in mind when using informal methods of communication to discuss business transactions. (10:47)

Hosted by partner Adam Goldenberg, Appealing Briefs keeps listeners updated on recent decisions from Canada's courts of appeal. Each episode provides key takeaways and implications for businesses and industry, with insights from Canada's leading lawyers and business advisors.

This podcast series qualifies for CPD credit under the mandatory education regimes in British Columbia and Ontario.

Appealing Briefs is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

