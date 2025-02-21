Another Thumbs Up? Leave To Appeal To The Supreme Court Of Canada Filed In Relation To Emoji Contract Interpretation Decision

We discussed the well-publicized case involving the interpretation of a "thumbs up" emoji by the Saskatchewan courts (South West Terminal Ltd. v Achter Land, 2023 SKKB 116 is discussed here and the subsequent appeal of that decision, 2024 SKCA 115, is discussed here).

On February 10, 2025, Achter Land & Cattle Ltd. filed an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. 1To be granted leave, generally a case must present a question of public importance such that the Supreme Court of Canada's intervention is warranted.2 Hundreds of applications for leave to appeal are filed each year, and on average less than ten percent are granted.3 The time lapse between filing an application for leave and a decision takes, on average, between three and six months.4

We will continue to monitor the progress of this application for leave and provide updates as further information becomes available.

