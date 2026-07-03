CIPO Now Offers Certified Electronic Copies Of Canadian IP Documents

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has launched a new service allowing applicants and rights holders to obtain certified electronic copies of official documents, providing a faster and more convenient alternative to paper copies.

Certified copies of official documents are commonly required in a number of situations, including during prosecution and IP enforcement.

Effective 28 May 2026, CIPO began offering certified electronic copies for patents, trademarks, industrial designs, and copyright. Requests are submitted through CIPO’s existing online order form. CIPO will process and email the certified copy within seven business days of receiving payment. The fee is $44 per certification plus $13 for each IP application included in the request. Certified electronic copies are provided in PDF format with a digital signature and electronic seal, and are considered legally equivalent to certified paper copies. Traditional paper certified copies remain available for those who require them.

More information is available here.