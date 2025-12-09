ARTICLE
9 December 2025

Take Action: Protect Your Intellectual Property

When your brand, design, or original work is used without permission, it's critical to act quickly to protect your rights.
Canada Intellectual Property
When your brand, design, or original work is used without permission, it's critical to act quickly to protect your rights. Intellectual property is more than an idea or creation; It's your effort, investment, and your competitive advantage.

Here's what to do if your work has been used without consent:

1. Collect and preserve clear evidence of infringement

2. Review your legal protections

Your rights may fall under copyright, trademark, patent, or trade secret law. Each offers different protections. We help you identify which apply to your situation and outline your options under Canadian intellectual property law.

3. Choose the right path forward

Every situation is unique. Some matters can be resolved through early negotiation, while others may require formal enforcement. Our team helps you choose the approach that best protects your work and aligns with your goals.

4. Act quickly to protect your rights

Time is an important factor in IP cases. Taking prompt legal action ensures you maintain control over your intellectual property and prevent further harm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

