Licence And Registration, Please: Properly Papering Trademarks In Canada

Properly documenting trademark assignments and licences is essential to protecting the value and distinctiveness of your brand. A well‑papered chain of title and clear evidence of quality control in licensing can make the difference between a strong brand and one that is vulnerable to challenge.

Licences: "Control" turns licensed use into your use

Licensing is a powerful way to grow a brand, but it comes with conditions. The owner must maintain direct or indirect control over the character or quality of the licensed goods or services. If that control is documented and maintained, the licensee's use is deemed to be the owner's use, preserving and growing the trademark's distinctiveness. If that control is not documented and maintained, the trademark's distinctiveness may be eroded, making your trademark liable to be removed from the trademark register. Evidence of control can include quality assurance procedures and well‑drafted agreements that spell out how control is exercised.

Assignments: Papering the chain of title

Canadian trademark law allows for trademarks to be sold. Trademarks can be assigned with or without the goodwill of the business, and for some or all of the goods and services in association with which it has been used. Clear, dated assignment agreements and prompt updates to the trademark register help preserve rights during ownership changes. the new owner must be ready to show recent use of the trademark or provide a valid reason for any stop in use. If the assignment is not clearly documented, it can be difficult to rely on the prior owner's use and goodwill. That can be important if the trademark registration is challenged in non‑use (also known as expungement) proceedings.

The business impact

Investing to properly "paper" your trademark rights pays off by reducing the risk of non‑use or non‑distinctiveness challenges, preserving brand value through transitions and ensuring licence expansion supports rather than undermines the trademarks. An internal review of your trademark portfolio focusing on recent acquisitions and active licenses can identify gaps and reduce future litigation or enforcement issues.

