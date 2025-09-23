No Use, No Problem! Acquisitions Breath New Life Into Unused Marks

Parties engaged in the purchasing of trademarks received good news recently with the Federal Court of Appeal confirming that recent arms-length acquisitions of trademarks may excuse non-use of those trademarks.

The watchword of trademarks is "use it or lose it". Ordinarily, if a trademark owner does not use its trademark for three years, any registration for that trademark is vulnerable to expungement. In expungement proceedings, a trademark owner who cannot show use of the mark within the previous three years can only preserve its registration if it is able to show "special circumstances" that excuse non-use of the trademark.

In Centric Brands Holding LLC v. Stikeman Elliott LLP ("Centric"), the Federal Court of Appeal made three holdings that may benefit buyers of trademarks:

When an arms-length acquisition of a trademark occurs during the three years before commencement of expungement proceedings, no special circumstances excusing non-use of the trademark need to be shown for the period of time before the acquisition. Where the acquisition occurs several months before the commencement of expungement proceedings, the acquisition itself may excuse non-use of the trademark by the new owner, who may need some time to begin using the mark. Where expungement proceedings are initiated between the signing date of an agreement (to acquire the trademark) and the closing date of the agreement, the circumstances excusing non-use of the trademark may be assessed from the signing date.

All together, Centric significantly increases certainty relating to the purchase of trademarks. This decision confirms that non-use of a mark by a previous owner cannot necessarily be used against the new owner, and that the acquisition itself may excuse a short period of non-use by the new owner. Additionally, the clarification of the material date for assessing the circumstances excusing non-use mitigates the possibility that expungement proceedings initiated between signing and closing of a transaction could expunge the registration of the trademark being acquired.

