Bill 96: An Act Respecting French, The Official And Common Language Of Quebec Comes Into Force On June 1, 2025.

We previously reported on the significant changes to the Charter of the French Language introduced through Bill 96, which was enacted in June 2022. Those changes are now set to come into force on June 1, 2025.

In an open letter published on May 28, 2025, the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) appealed with the Quebec government to extend the deadline for businesses to conform to the new language laws. Although Bill 96 was enacted in 2022, some of the specific rules, regulations and clarifications regarding the changes were only published in the summer of 2024. Michel Rochette, President of the RCC for Quebec, noted that businesses were left with "barely a few months to adjust to significant requirements, particularly in terms of signage, municipal authorizations, validation by the (Office québécois de la langue française), and the management of cultural, specialized, and short-lived products". The Quebec government turned down the request for an extension.

We remind trademark owners that the most significant changes to the Charter of the French Language relate to trademarks appearing on products, product packaging and displays. Registered trademarks or trademarks that are subject to pending trademark applications can appear on products or product packaging in a language other than French (except where there is a French version). However, any generic or descriptive terms that are part of the trademark need to be translated. Unlike product packaging, displays are considered commercial advertising and French must have a much greater visual impact than any other language.

