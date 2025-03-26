A Brewing Battle – Zara's Coffee Venture Faces Trademark Challenge

As part of a broader strategy to improve shopping experiences and drive sales, fashion retailer Zara has tapped into new markets with the emergence of its coffee shops, operating under the name "Zacaffè". After testing the initiative in European stores, Zara opened its first Zacaffè location in Madrid.

According to a recent report by Reuters, Zicaffè, a family-owned Sicilian coffee business that roasts and exports coffee blends, requested the European Union's Intellectual Property Office (the "EUIOP") to dismiss Zara's trademark application for use of the name "Zacaffè", arguing it resembles its own brand too closely.

Zicaffè's specific grounds for opposing the trademark application were "a likelihood of confusion, unfair advantage and detriment to the distinctiveness" of its brand.

Zicaffè reportedly filed the complaint on December 25, 2024. At the time of writing, the EUIOP's decision remained pending.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.