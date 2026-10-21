Federal Court Interprets Drip Pricing: No Drip, No Class

The Federal Court has held that the Competition Act's drip pricing provisions do not require a single, all-in price to be displayed to customers. Instead, there are two necessary elements at the core of drip pricing: concealment and sequence. The absence of these necessary elements in the plaintiff’s pleading led the Federal Court to refuse to certify the proposed class action in Kuling v. Ticketmaster L.L.C., 2026 FC 1185.

The plaintiff purchased tickets to a comedy show from Ticketmaster's online platform. The plaintiff was charged a mandatory order processing fee, which offsets the cost of online ticket handling, processing and support. Ticketmaster's platform displayed the order processing fee as its own line item, separate from the face value of the tickets. The plaintiff alleged that, because of the order processing fee, the tickets were not attainable at their advertised face value, which constituted a price misrepresentation contrary to subsections 52(1.3) and 74.01(1.1) of the Competition Act.

Justice Gascon interpreted the drip pricing provision of the Competition Act as comprised of "two inherent dimensions at the core of drip pricing conduct: an element of concealment and a sequential element." Concealment involves luring customers in by hiding mandatory fees. The sequential element involves revealing these hidden fees at a later stage in the purchase, for example: after a customer clicks "proceed to checkout". Drip pricing is misleading because customers "who are attracted to the initially advertised price may commit to a purchase before the hidden fees are revealed."

Justice Gascon found that the pleadings did not disclose the necessary elements of concealment or sequencing because both the order processing fee and the face value price of the tickets were displayed "simultaneously, in close proximity to one another and in plain sight" and purchasers did "not have to look beyond Ticketmaster's advertised price to know what they have to pay." Justice Gascon therefore denied certification for failure to disclose a reasonable cause of action.

Have Time to Read More?