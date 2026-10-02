Simplified Canadian Transfer Pricing Rules

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Canada’s transfer pricing rules were first introduced in 1997 and essentially require Canadian businesses transacting with related foreign parties – for example, buying, selling or licensing goods, services and intangibles within a multinational corporate group – to maintain written documentation explaining how their prices comply with internationally accepted arm’s length principles. The Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) has historically adopted the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines for that purpose.

Problematically, the traditional rules have been so complex that they are often only truly workable for the largest multinational enterprises, and even then subject to years of litigation. For smaller businesses, the traditional rules have imposed disproportionate compliance costs relative to their policy objective.

In this International Trade Report, we review new rules aimed at moving to simplify these transfer pricing rules for smaller businesses.

Current Rules Structure

Under Canada’s existing transfer pricing rules, taxpayers are exposed to 10% penalty for any transfer pricing adjustments where those adjustments exceed the lesser of $10 million and 10% of the taxpayer’s gross revenue, and "contemporaneous transfer pricing documentation" has not been kept. More specifically, to avoid the 10% penalty on any transfer pricing adjustments, the taxpayer must demonstrate “reasonable efforts” to determine arm’s length prices, with the CRA historically requiring detailed contemporaneous documentation be kept annually and produced to the CRA within 30 days of a request.

New Rules for Small Businesses

On July 23, 2026, the Federal Government released draft regulations introducing a long-awaited simplified transfer pricing documentation regime, aimed specifically at reducing transfer pricing complexities for smaller Canadian businesses, while preserving the existing penalty regime.

The new rules will allow for simplified documentation for:

Qualifying Small Taxpayers with Canadian group revenues of $25M or less, if no intangible property or royalties are involved. Goods valued at $5M or less annually. Services valued at $2M or less annually. Loans where the annual interest does not exceed $1M.

Where qualified, taxpayers will only be required to document the transactions and describe how “arm’s length [pricing] conditions” are determined.

Notably, the proposed regulations also contain anti-avoidance rules aimed at preventing taxpayers from artificially restructuring transactions solely to qualify for the simplified documentation regime.

Takeaway

Canada is implementing NEW transfer pricing rules for smaller businesses, which should make it easier to comply with transfer pricing "contemporaneous documentation" requirements. These rules should primarily benefit smaller businesses engaging in routine related-party transactions.

As with all "new rules" complexities will arise on implementation, and Experienced International Trade Counsel can help navigate the nuances and properly implement the new rules.

For help with Transfer Pricing Matters, please click here.