Amicarelli v The King: How Cryptocurrency Exchange Losses Are Treated For Tax Purposes Under Canadian Cryptocurrency Tax Laws

Cryptocurrency taxation in Canada remains a high-risk area as digital asset markets face volatility, exchange failures, and increased regulatory scrutiny. Canadian taxpayers reporting cryptocurrency losses often encounter challenges during a CRA tax audit– or CRA tax reassessment, particularly where the Canada Revenue Agency seeks to reclassify cryptocurrency tax losses as capital rather than business losses.

The Tax Court of Canada decision in Amicarelli v The King provides authoritative guidance on when cryptocurrency losses may be treated as non-capital tax losses under Canadian tax law and digital asset taxation principles.

For cryptocurrency traders, entrepreneurs, accountants, and professionals engaged in cryptocurrency taxation in Canada, the decision confirms that factual conduct, not labels, determines tax treatment. Experienced Canadian tax lawyers frequently rely on this cryptocurrency tax case when advising clients whose digital asset portfolios have suffered losses due to cryptocurrency exchange failures or alleged misconduct.

Cryptocurrency Exchange Failures and CRA Tax Reassessment Exposure

In Amicarelli v The King, the taxpayer incurred a significant cryptocurrency loss after funds held on a cryptocurrency exchange disappeared during the 2017 taxation year. The loss exceeded $500,000 and included amounts advanced to the exchange, interest costs, and related financing expenses. The taxpayer actively funded the exchange account for the purpose of acquiring Bitcoin and managing cryptocurrency investments within the framework of cryptocurrency taxation in Canada.

Following the loss, the CRA issued a tax reassessment treating the cryptocurrency loss as a capital loss. This classification restricted relief because capital losses under the Income Tax Act are generally deductible only against capital gains. The taxpayer appealed, asserting that her cryptocurrency trading constituted a business and that the resulting loss was a non-capital tax loss.

Tax litigation lawyers frequently encounter similar CRA tax reassessments in cryptocurrency taxation disputes, particularly involving collapsed exchanges and missing digital assets.

Business Income Versus Capital Losses in Cryptocurrency Trading

The Tax Court of Canada examined whether the taxpayer's cryptocurrency activities met the definition of a business under subsection 248(1) of the Income Tax Act. Applying established jurisprudence on adventures in the nature of trade, including Stewart v Canada, the court assessed intention, frequency, organization, and profit motivation in the context of cryptocurrency trading.

Evidence demonstrated consistent Bitcoin purchases, daily monitoring of cryptocurrency markets, and substantial time devoted to managing digital assets. The activity was organized, systematic, and profit-oriented. The court accepted that the loss arose from cryptocurrency exchange misconduct rather than ordinary market volatility.

The court concluded that the taxpayer was carrying on a business for Canadian cryptocurrency taxation purposes. Accordingly, the loss was properly classified as a non-capital tax loss deductible against other income. Experienced Canadian tax lawyers emphasize that transaction frequency, market engagement, and operational structure are decisive in cryptocurrency tax disputes.

Implications for Cryptocurrency Investors and Digital Asset Tax Planning

The decision has significant implications for cryptocurrency investors and professionals advising on digital asset taxation in Canada. It confirms that active cryptocurrency trading can result in business income treatment, permitting non-capital tax loss deductions. This distinction can materially affect tax outcomes where cryptocurrency losses are substantial and capital gains are unavailable.

The case underscores the importance of robust documentation. During a CRA tax audit or CRA tax reassessment, taxpayers must demonstrate business-like conduct through transaction records, funding documentation, market analysis, and evidence of time committed to cryptocurrency trading. Knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyers advise preparing this evidence proactively.

For cross-border cryptocurrency holdings, coordination between an experienced Canadian tax lawyer and top U.S. tax lawyers is often required to address residence, foreign reporting obligations, and overlapping cryptocurrency tax rules.

Pro Tax Tips for Cryptocurrency Losses Under Canadian Tax Law

Seasoned Canadian tax lawyers recommend maintaining detailed records of all cryptocurrency transactions, including acquisition strategies, funding sources, and trading frequency.

Taxpayers engaged in systematic cryptocurrency trading should seek early advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to assess business income exposure under cryptocurrency taxation in Canada.

Diversifying cryptocurrency holdings across exchanges may reduce exposure to losses that trigger CRA tax reassessments.

Operating cryptocurrency activities through a corporation may offer tax planning flexibility and liability management, subject to proper structuring advice.

Cross-border digital asset activity should be reviewed jointly by knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyers and top U.S. tax lawyers to manage compliance and tax efficiency.

Frequently Asked Questions on Cryptocurrency Tax Losses in Canada

How does the CRA distinguish capital losses from business losses in cryptocurrency taxation?

The CRA examines intention, frequency of trades, time commitment, and commercial organization rather than labels.

Can cryptocurrency exchange collapses create deductible business losses?

Yes, where active, profit-driven cryptocurrency trading is established.

Does this framework apply to DeFi and NFTs?

Yes, the same cryptocurrency taxation principles apply to digital assets such as DeFi and NFTs.

Why are cryptocurrency losses frequently reassessed by the CRA?

Cryptocurrency taxation remains an enforcement priority, leading to frequent CRA tax audits and tax reassessments.

When should a Canadian tax litigation lawyer be engaged?

Early involvement is critical where significant cryptocurrency losses may be reclassified.

Strategic Takeaways for Cryptocurrency Taxation in Canada

Amicarelli v The King confirms that cryptocurrency losses may qualify as non-capital tax losses where business activity is established. The decision highlights the importance of proactive tax planning, detailed documentation, and early advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer or Canadian tax litigation lawyer as CRA scrutiny of digital asset taxation continues to intensify.

